2019 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews
Dodge Challenger is everything.
Exceeds all expectations. Power to spare. Rides like a dream and accelerates like a champ!
In My Opinion Its The Best Bang For The Buck
I have owned a Mustang which was fun. I then followed the SUV/Crossover trend and owned SUVs for many years. I decided I wanted something fun and fast. I bought the Scat Pack Challenger. I had a few concerns like fuel mileage, insurance costs, and winter driving in the Chicago area. The gas mileage isn't spectacular but on the highway I can get high 20's. Insurance wasn't as bad as I thought. My age has something to do with that I'm sure. If you're in your teens or 20's this isnt a cheap car to insure. As far as winter driving I decided to get winter tires. I actually have more confidence driving my Scat Pack in snow and ice with winter tires than any of the 4wd SUVs I have owned that had all season tires. This car is fast. Its fast enough that I have no desire to own a Hellcat. There is only so much speed you can use on the streets. I dont take my car to the track. If i did then maybe a Hellcat would make sense. Horsepower does change everything. When a car has this much power it's hard not to enjoy driving. Even if you thought your previous cars had sufficient acceleration this might change your mind. I have always wanted a Lamborghini or Ferrari since I was a kid. This car is faster than the Countach and the Testarossa cars I dreamed of having. It's just a slight bit slower than the Huracan or Hellcat 0-60, and maybe 1.5 -2 seconds slower in the quarter mile. Not bad considering this is a $45,000 car well equipped with Alcantara seats.
First time challenger owner
I was able to get out of an old junker Into a beautiful certified 2019 sxt challenger. People have made fun of me for saving some money and getting an sxt but, I really enjoy the ride the gas mileage (17.8 avg) for me is great. It's not loud at all unless u really punch it but I didn't buy it to race. Being a young parent too it's very roomy and very easy to put a car seat in unlike most other muscle cars I was looking at. The entertainment features are overall good I like the size of the screen the Bluetooth is very smooth and easy to understand. One lacking feature I have to say is no nav at least on mine kinda is a let down considering there is a "compass" button like I really want my whole screen to be a silly compass. The speakers it comes with are very nice as a bass/sub enthusiast they sound very good from the start. The seats are comfy and have a cool design to them. Trunk space is really good too fits pretty much any kinda grocery bags or items within reason. I think on of my favorite thing about the car is the dash, the gauges look amazing! Whoever is in charge of the redesign they got on the interior a few years ago deserves a raise. Overall I'm very happy with my new car and in a few years I'll upgrade to the rt or scat pack but if your a young guy or girl lookin to get a challenger but can't afford the rt or scat pack there is no shame in the sxt it's a great vehicle, besides it's not like 23 year old me with a 1 year old is gonna be racing anyone around nj. Id recommend this vehicle to anyone.
Running in the SNOW it was better than my JEEP!
I've driven several variants , and I really like the all wheel drive GT version with the 8 speed ZF automatic and the V6 pentastar engine. On the mountain twistys in VA & WVA it was outstanding . Quite a confidence builder for my long trip. A convertible version of this platform would be a MUST BUY for me. How about it FCA?
Satisfied
I love the car e its performance. Nothing to complain so far. The only point I’m disappointed is the headlights bulbs to be halogen on a car that costs 48K. Other than that, great car.
