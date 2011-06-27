2019 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews

Dodge Challenger is everything. CrazyBilly , 12/31/2018 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful Exceeds all expectations. Power to spare. Rides like a dream and accelerates like a champ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

In My Opinion Its The Best Bang For The Buck Eric Kirshner , 02/16/2019 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 50 of 54 people found this review helpful I have owned a Mustang which was fun. I then followed the SUV/Crossover trend and owned SUVs for many years. I decided I wanted something fun and fast. I bought the Scat Pack Challenger. I had a few concerns like fuel mileage, insurance costs, and winter driving in the Chicago area. The gas mileage isn't spectacular but on the highway I can get high 20's. Insurance wasn't as bad as I thought. My age has something to do with that I'm sure. If you're in your teens or 20's this isnt a cheap car to insure. As far as winter driving I decided to get winter tires. I actually have more confidence driving my Scat Pack in snow and ice with winter tires than any of the 4wd SUVs I have owned that had all season tires. This car is fast. Its fast enough that I have no desire to own a Hellcat. There is only so much speed you can use on the streets. I dont take my car to the track. If i did then maybe a Hellcat would make sense. Horsepower does change everything. When a car has this much power it's hard not to enjoy driving. Even if you thought your previous cars had sufficient acceleration this might change your mind. I have always wanted a Lamborghini or Ferrari since I was a kid. This car is faster than the Countach and the Testarossa cars I dreamed of having. It's just a slight bit slower than the Huracan or Hellcat 0-60, and maybe 1.5 -2 seconds slower in the quarter mile. Not bad considering this is a $45,000 car well equipped with Alcantara seats. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First time challenger owner Brandon Schuld , 07/14/2019 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I was able to get out of an old junker Into a beautiful certified 2019 sxt challenger. People have made fun of me for saving some money and getting an sxt but, I really enjoy the ride the gas mileage (17.8 avg) for me is great. It's not loud at all unless u really punch it but I didn't buy it to race. Being a young parent too it's very roomy and very easy to put a car seat in unlike most other muscle cars I was looking at. The entertainment features are overall good I like the size of the screen the Bluetooth is very smooth and easy to understand. One lacking feature I have to say is no nav at least on mine kinda is a let down considering there is a "compass" button like I really want my whole screen to be a silly compass. The speakers it comes with are very nice as a bass/sub enthusiast they sound very good from the start. The seats are comfy and have a cool design to them. Trunk space is really good too fits pretty much any kinda grocery bags or items within reason. I think on of my favorite thing about the car is the dash, the gauges look amazing! Whoever is in charge of the redesign they got on the interior a few years ago deserves a raise. Overall I'm very happy with my new car and in a few years I'll upgrade to the rt or scat pack but if your a young guy or girl lookin to get a challenger but can't afford the rt or scat pack there is no shame in the sxt it's a great vehicle, besides it's not like 23 year old me with a 1 year old is gonna be racing anyone around nj. Id recommend this vehicle to anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Running in the SNOW it was better than my JEEP! Beignet at the Beach , 04/29/2019 GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 21 of 24 people found this review helpful I've driven several variants , and I really like the all wheel drive GT version with the 8 speed ZF automatic and the V6 pentastar engine. On the mountain twistys in VA & WVA it was outstanding . Quite a confidence builder for my long trip. A convertible version of this platform would be a MUST BUY for me. How about it FCA? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse