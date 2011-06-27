Used 2014 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews

2014 SRT8 Challenger Review briany4567 , 01/01/2014 38 of 39 people found this review helpful The Challenger is a big, heavy girl make no mistake about it. It gets terrible gas mileage as a result. But if you are in the market for a muscle car and gas mileage is a concern, perhaps you need to rethink your decision. It has some blind spots due to its size. Its way better than muscle cars of yesteryear in terms of fit/finish/braking and handling. But it is still a growling, snarling beast that you hear and feel almost every step of the way. She can be a civilized daily driver if you want it to be, but there is no escaping knowing what is lurking just under the surface. If you understand what a real muscle car SHOULD be then you will appreciate this car as a homerun in look and attitude Report Abuse

LOVE MY ORANGE SXT PLUS Ronald Beck , 11/10/2015 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Amazing power for a 6 cylinder car. Stunning orange color with sharp black graphics. Have gotten more compliments on this car than i did on my silver 1997 C5 Corvette. Smooth riding, corners well and has plenty of pep, considering that it is not a Hemi!

mistske Mia , 08/28/2016 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've had this car for two years and I regret my purchase. Within the first three months, the electronic system crashed and left me stranded for two hours. The dealership said they couldn't identify the issue and it was in the shop for two days. A year later, my window motor broke. It took a different dealership four days to fix the issue. Four months after they fixed the window motor, it broke again. Leaving me unable to use my car because it was stuck in the up position and it wouldn't allow my door to close. It took the dealership nine days to repair the window because every single part of the window motor system had to be replaced and reprogramming the car took another two days. This car has more down sides than up, I would not recommend to anymore. It's just a money pit.

Jazz Blue Beast Jason , 12/11/2015 R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love my Challenger! I special ordered a R/T base with some options (HID Headlights, Sound Group II, Sunroof). Power from the 5.7 is adequate, but it isn't exactly fast considering how heavy the car is. I solved that little problem with a ProCharger, now it moves with authority like an SRT8 (490 wheel horsepower), but without the insurance costs. It's big, roomy, and for the most part, comfortable. Enormous trunk. I do have a hard time finding a comfortable driving position for long drives though. The car would benefit greatly from either more telescoping in the steering column, power adjustable pedals, or moving the shifter (6spd) back farther toward the driver. The car rides like a Cadillac. Optional HID headlights work very well, and are bi-xenon, so you get both low & high beams in HID. Optional mid-level stereo (Sound Group II) is absolutely amazing. You can crank any type of music up to full volume with no distortion. The first thing you'll want to do is toss the 18" "green" low rolling resistance Michelins in the garbage, and get a set of proper tires to keep from roasting rubber. Then, you'll need to get a Barton shifter to keep from constantly missing 3rd, and to eliminate the ridiculous throw from 4-5. A skip shift eliminator or programmer is also mandatory. I didn't buy a manual transmission to be forced to shift from 1 to 4!!!!!!! Bluetooth "works", but takes quite some time to pair. And quite some time again when it un-pairs right after you get out on the road! And don't bother turning off the incoming SMS message alert... no matter how many times you turn this confounded feature OFF, it still breaks into the music for EVERY single text message. A new aftermarket head unit is in my near future. The voice recognition sucks. If you need to call "home", good luck. I'm not sure how the engineers who designed the voice recognition system talk, but I have tried every conceivable way of saying "home", and the car simply refuses to call home. There is an option that allows the car to learn your voice. It's a joke, don't bother wasting your time. I love the retro styling, but it does make for some LOUSY outward visibility to the sides. Lane changes are basically floor it and pray you can get ahead of whoever may happen to be in that ENROMOUS blind spot. If blind spot detection had been available in 2014, I'd have ordered it for sure. If you get the 6spd (of course you did, who buys an automatic muscle car?!) do yourself a favor and get the resonators removed right away. It makes the car sound like it should have from the factory. There is no drone on the 6spd (autos drone and sound like crap when MDS kicks in, you're better off leaving the stock exhaust in place)