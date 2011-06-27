Used 2009 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

39 years later it was my turn smart_shopper , 11/11/2011 4 of 5 people found this review helpful As a child in 1969 I went with my dad when he picked up a new 1970 Dodge Charger. I sat in an orange car that I later learned was a Challenger. I've owned a lot of cars over the years, including a new 1997 Trans AM WS-6, which is a beautiful car until you have to do any engine work. I can say the Challenger is arguably the best new car I've ever owned. It is huge, it's larger and weighs as much as my truck, a 1st gen 5.9L Durango, yet it gets almost 24 MPG on the Interstate. It has many bells & whistles never thought of in 1970, and it's the best looking retro muscle car in my opinion. Due to size and weight, it's not as fast as the smaller Camaro, but to each their own. Report Abuse

A sexy car with a few deficiencies armypilot17 , 08/10/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this car in late Feb 09, have put roughly 8600 miles (Aug 09) on it since then and am still very pleased with my choice. For reference I replaced a 99 Malibu. Exterior is amazing, still draws comments and gawking stares, corners extremely well for its size. Interior is a lil uninspired, strongly recommend the sunroof to avoid a cave- like feeling. Very comfortable though and plenty of room in the back seat and trunk. 0-60 seems a lil lacking, but 60-80 is near instantaneous. Putting an exhaust on it soon, a lil quiet for a sports car. Engine bay is large, plenty of mod space. very reliable, NO mechanical issues to date. Gas mileage is about 23mpg combined highway/city. Love this car. Report Abuse

2009 Dodge Challenger RT bathat , 01/19/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is a real eye catcher. Within 2 weeks of first seeing the Challenger, I had one in my garage. I get compliments every time I take it out for a drive, and have had a few impromptu photo shoots in parking lots. Great acceleration. The exhaust configuration specific to the RT manual delivers a confident, but not obnoxious exhaust note. Interior noise is not an issue, even at hwy speeds. This is not a sports car, so you're not going to corner with a Mustang or Camaro, but you may find it more comfortable for cruising. After 10k mi, not 1 issue. Visibility takes getting used to. Hill start assist and skip shift are easily disabled (most if not all muscle cars have this.) Report Abuse

Emotional Choice, But No Regrets veblenesque , 06/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a manual transmission car to drive to work (I also have an older Boxster). I wanted something fun to drive and safe that provided some driving fun. I went to look at the new Mustang and found an 09 Challenger in the used lot. I drove both, and just couldn't shake the fact that the Challenger is just a better looking car that provides the perfect blend of retro muscle car thrills. Yes, it won't outhandle or outrun the mustang, but I smile every time I look at it and love listening to the sound of the engine and the smooth ride on my drive home. Navigation and bluetooth phone are much improved. Soft handling that still corners well when pushed. Love this car. Report Abuse