Used 2009 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews
Blue Nostalgia
I bought my B5 blue SRT8 in October, 2010 with a 6-speed manual. I have loved putting each and every mile on it since. The transmission shifts are crisp, the engine pulls like a freight train, and what a glorious sound track. The interior is comfortable and practical but no styling frills here. The well bolstered buckets are comfortable on the longest of trips, and even heated for those cold mornings. The back seat is for children or small adults, but nonetheless comfortable. The trunk offers ample space, with a 60/40 rear seat split. If you buy this car, prepare for attention. Even still, I get people craning their necks to have a look. After 2 years, I still wouldn't trade it for anything.
Buy it!
I've had this car for 2 years and the only issues I've had were bad brake pads from the factory (also change the factory brembo brake pads for hawk performance brake pads, the brembos make too much brake dust and have a tendency to squeal) and a low whining sound from the rear end from 25-32 mph (apparently normally experienced by other owners as well). Other than that, she has been amazing, no issues, great power, even the automatics have excellent transmission shift times. Test drove Camaro SS's (poor visibility, worse sound system, virtually no rear leg room, very cramped in the front, way smaller trunk space) and the Mustang GT (horrible sound system, atrocious rear leg/head/every other part of your body room), and they didn't come close. The SRT8 has far superior electronics and interface, ride stability is rock solid, engine power is immediate with an unbelievably satisfying roar at full throttle, amazing amounts of front and rear leg/head room (sitting in the drivers seat can almost feel like being in a truck), visibility is great, sound system is mind-shatteringly good, Sat Nav is great, and despite being 4080 lbs,, she handles much more nimbly than you'd expect (compared to other muscle cars obviously, not as nimble as European sports cars). I do wish she was a bit louder at idle and lower rpms, and definitely switch to hawk performance brake pads, but besides that, they are phenomenal. It's definitely worth buying, if you don't, you're missing out.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Challenger SRT 8
I previously was forced to sell my 1971 'Cuda. When I saw the Challenger SRT concept car, I thought that my car was reborn! Since I have owned this car, it has not disappointed me. It accelerates, handles, and brakes like no other car that I have owned. Its retro shape and Hemi-orange color turn heads every where I go.
SRT8 Black Beauty
Just bought this 2009 SRT8 Black Beauty. It is best car I've ever owned, and I've had 2 Mercedes, Porche 911, and 2 corvettes. The Challenger beats them all hands down for quality, power, comfort, and performance. You can drive this car daily as it is extremely livable or save it for weekend jaunts. I am thrilled every time I get in the car and turn it on. I get so many compliments on it from total strangers. This car has a style that will never go out of style. I'm keeping this car forever and a day. If you have the cash, I highly recommend you pick one up if at all possible. It has true collector car value in my opinion.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Misfire on 6 speed SRT
I finally thought I had bought my dream car only to have it be a nightmare. Why is no talking about the misfire issues with the 6 speed SRT8. From what I have heard, this is a very common problem with no fix to date. Buyer beware.
Sponsored cars related to the Challenger
Related Used 2009 Dodge Challenger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango