Used 1997 Dodge Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

I love my Caravan Julie Lorentz , 07/26/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had very good luck with my Caravan. I am disabled, and the 4 door design allows me to easily load my walker in the side door. I need a vehicle I can trust, and my Caravan has proven itself trustworthy. When the time comes, I plan to replace it with another Caravan.

Gotcha's all beat! Unhappy and Broke , 03/19/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just may have you all beat on the repairs, lol.One thing a little different, when I turn on my wipers, sometimes they'll come on, and when they finally come on they won't shut off until you are totally aggravated by the wiper dragging across the dry windshield. I have replaced the tie rods, tie rod ends, sway bar, bearings, power steering pump, fuses,taken it in for 3 recalls, only to find I had to replace the tension pulley, the ac doesn't work, the only fan speed left for heat is high,the head lights won't stay on,the parking lights don't work anymore (rusted sockets). Needs rotors, brakes again, this year, had a strut plate put in for the rusted housing, other side needs now and struts, door stripping.

Good van so far weldon , 09/06/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful At 60000 miles I cant complain too much.The 3.0 L engine gets 28-30 mpg highway & the 2 sliding doors are great if you have kids.You can also remove or switch around the two back seats.Some things not so great are : Plastic parts inside that have broken, & the wipers that make a swipe on their own. ( dealership said it is the wiper switch ).The headlights are not the brightest either.Still a good buy for the money I think.

My MiniVan David , 04/27/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After researching for another car I decided to look at the ratings for the Dodge I own. It was unexpected to see such lower ratings for it. I figured I would help out and show that my minivan did not fall apart like the others. I bought my minivan in 1999 when it was a 2 year old model. My wife and I have loved every minute of it, and we have 2 kids. I have the 3.3L Sport, and I get at least 19-21 mpg, with good passing power and comfort. I currently have 134,000 miles on it, and I haven't had any issues at all. The engine is still strong, and the interior looks good, even with kids. I can remove the seats, interchange them, and still have plenty of room in the rear. No complaints.