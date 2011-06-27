Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Been driving the deawoo for a couple of years now. It was my first car. Five-speed is fun to drive. Power is decent, on freeway can accelerate to pass with little trouble. Exterior style is nice, but seems a bit girly. oh, well.

Barbara , 01/01/2005

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this car new. After warranty expired, had nothing but problems. What went wrong early on: CD player, air conditioning, ABS, heater cores (had to be replaced twice!), windshield wipers, alarm, head gasket. Struts seemed to wear out quickly. That's what I can remember off the top of my head, apart from normal maintenance! Spent thousands keeping this piece of rubbish on the road. That is, when we were able to get the parts. Because it sometimes took days for parts to arrive, we would have the added expense of renting a car. In a way, it didn't do too badly..finally retired it 4 days ago after 154,000 miles (bought new Honda Civic - love it so far!). DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!!!!!