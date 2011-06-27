Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Daewoo
I love it. DO you?
Review
Been driving the deawoo for a couple of years now. It was my first car. Five-speed is fun to drive. Power is decent, on freeway can accelerate to pass with little trouble. Exterior style is nice, but seems a bit girly. oh, well.
cool car needs work
the car runs great but lack of upgrades for performance. handling is loose.
Garbage
Bought this car new. After warranty expired, had nothing but problems. What went wrong early on: CD player, air conditioning, ABS, heater cores (had to be replaced twice!), windshield wipers, alarm, head gasket. Struts seemed to wear out quickly. That's what I can remember off the top of my head, apart from normal maintenance! Spent thousands keeping this piece of rubbish on the road. That is, when we were able to get the parts. Because it sometimes took days for parts to arrive, we would have the added expense of renting a car. In a way, it didn't do too badly..finally retired it 4 days ago after 154,000 miles (bought new Honda Civic - love it so far!). DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Nubira
Related Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner