Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.5
4 reviews
Daewoo, 12/20/2002
I love it. DO you?

Review

lettuce, 10/15/2002
Been driving the deawoo for a couple of years now. It was my first car. Five-speed is fun to drive. Power is decent, on freeway can accelerate to pass with little trouble. Exterior style is nice, but seems a bit girly. oh, well.

cool car needs work

vipbrian, 03/02/2004
the car runs great but lack of upgrades for performance. handling is loose.

Garbage

Barbara, 01/01/2005
Bought this car new. After warranty expired, had nothing but problems. What went wrong early on: CD player, air conditioning, ABS, heater cores (had to be replaced twice!), windshield wipers, alarm, head gasket. Struts seemed to wear out quickly. That's what I can remember off the top of my head, apart from normal maintenance! Spent thousands keeping this piece of rubbish on the road. That is, when we were able to get the parts. Because it sometimes took days for parts to arrive, we would have the added expense of renting a car. In a way, it didn't do too badly..finally retired it 4 days ago after 154,000 miles (bought new Honda Civic - love it so far!). DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!!!!!

