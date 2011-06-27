Used 2000 Chrysler Voyager Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG1920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1920
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
CylindersV6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel
  • Silver Fern
