Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews

Good Car but Chrysler should be ashamed of a few things owner18 , 08/07/2014 85 of 87 people found this review helpful Good car. Gas mileage is not as good as advertised but the van is a heavy/big van. Two things that are a joke that they are an issue. First, the Y connection from the heater core is made out of plastic. This apparently goes bad about 4 years/80k mile range. It will crack and leak where the molded plastic comes together. I fixed with a metal plumbing T connection, some connectors, and new heater hose for about $8. This should be a recalled defect. Also, there is a rattle that sounds like it's coming from the doors. It's not. It's coming from the brake lines. I added 5/8" rubber hose to help cushion the two lines from squeaking. I replace these bad engineer designs for about $10. Report Abuse

Family owned van schooby , 03/25/2013 47 of 48 people found this review helpful We bought this Van new in 2010 with the 4.0 V-6. The van has been very reliable. We achieve 26 MPG highway doing 70MPH on flat level road. In the rolling hills and mountains of Tennessee and Montana we made 22 MPG hwy. City driving averages 16-18MPG in Charleston SC. The van comfortably tows my boat weighting 3,500lbs. Climate control & DVD system work great. I recommend either full synthetic or synthetic blend oil changed at 4-5k intervals. Transmission shifts smooth and feels solid. The front wheel drive operates well in deep snow and slushy ice. This van has been driven to Arizona, Washington, Montana, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida without any problems. Money well spent. Report Abuse

Always wanted one dawnco , 05/23/2011 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I always admired the T&C whenever I rode in them and knew that whenever the need arose I would get one. From carting around fishing poles to wheelchair and long trips on the road (with an airbed in back)- it was the perfect solution for us. This van came with a Sirius sat. and the remaining warranty from the dealer. We don't use the 2/3rd row seats that often and don't have room to store seats, so this worked perfect for our situation. Van came with 23k miles and got it for 19.9k Report Abuse

Electronic failure is expensive to fix Carolyn , 08/20/2018 Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this van at 42,000 miles for its cargo space. It has a comfortable ride, great for hauling 8 people around town, and was a joy to own.. for the first year. Then we had brake issues. Not the normal rotor & pad repair, but had to have the the front end rebuilt. Cost was about $800. On to year three.. same problem with back end , rebuilt the back end as well. Year 4, car is now worth $8000 according to my insurance adjustors. I hit a deer and did about 6K worth of damage. Got the car home from the repair shop, then my headlights started to fail. Then the engine started running rough . There is a electrical control unit ( i think its called the IVM) that has to be replaced; $1300. There also has been fluid leaking into parts of the engine and the spark plugs, so all that area (forgive me I dont remember the exact parts) has to be replaced. Another $1000. Within 3 months and 102000 miles this car has literally self destructed. Repair shop says the current problems are not related to the deer accident as they have had other vans come in with the same issue. So.. this is a KNOWN issue with Chrysler. I owned one Chrysler minivan about 20 years ago and swore I would never purchase another... shame on me. I did not heed my instincts. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse