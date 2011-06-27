  1. Home
Used 2008 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed automatic4-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181918
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic4-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/24 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/471.5 mi.348.5/492.0 mi.328.0/471.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Combined MPG181918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm262 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.3 l4.0 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5200 rpm175 hp @ 5000 rpm253 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Valves121224
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnoyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnoyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesno
506 watts stereo outputnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesnoyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
adjustable pedalsyesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnoyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Three zone climate controlnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
retained accessory powernonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
interior air filtrationnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
Power mirrorsyesnoyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
premium leathernonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
Rear head room39.7 in.39.2 in.39.7 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.4 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesnoyes
reclining rear seatsyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
Front track65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.1 cu.ft.143.8 cu.ft.140.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4507 lbs.4335 lbs.4621 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.5700 lbs.5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.32.3 cu.ft.32.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd..33 cd..33 cd.
Angle of approach14.3 degrees14.3 degrees14.3 degrees
Maximum payload1200 lbs.1200 lbs.1200 lbs.
Angle of departure18.7 degrees18.7 degrees18.7 degrees
Length202.5 in.202.5 in.202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.2000 lbs.3600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height71.4 in.68.9 in.71.4 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.121.2 in.121.2 in.
Width76.9 in.76.9 in.76.9 in.
Rear track64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Crimson Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Crimson Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium leather
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, premium cloth
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, premium leather
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium leather
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, premium cloth
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, premium leather
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale, premium leather
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, premium cloth
  • Medium Pebble Beige/Cream, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
P225/65R16 tiresyesyesno
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
P225/65R17 100T tiresnonoyes
chrome alloy wheelsnonoyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,800
Starting MSRP
$23,415
Starting MSRP
$36,575
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country Inventory

