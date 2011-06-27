Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews
Almost 300,000 and still strong.
We bought our vehicle new. My van has on it today 198,046 miles and it still runs strong. Now while 80% is highway miles, the fact that this vehicle is still running good and strong means I have a well engineered vehicle. If anything gives me any cause for concern, I deal with it asap. I think the brakes are the parts I have replaced the most often and the front 3x more than the back. But, that's part of maintenance. Overall, I'm very satisfied. 12/302019 UPDATE: One of the kids ran the engine while low on water and it over heated. I have replaced both heads and radiator. That was 5 months ago. Aside from that I have just gone routine maintenance. The transmission is still good. Let's see if I can get another 100,000 out of it.
Good Value and Dependability
My husband and I bought this car used in March of 2011 with about 60,000 miles. In the 3+ years since then it has been driven all over the US and parts of Canada and it has about 159,000 miles. All we've had to do is change the oil, get a tune up, and replace the spark plugs and brake pads (oh, and new tires, of course!). The interior is good, spacious enough for a couple of long family trips with our four teenage boys (3 of whom are 6'4" or taller). The middle seat cup holders broke almost immediately, but that is just a minor inconvenience. The rest of the interior has held up very well! Overall, it's been reliable and comfortable.
Moderate Van
At first we were very impressive about its smooth drive but later on we found that it becomes bumpy. It could be we get used to it and don't feel the smoothness anymore. Overall it is a good van with the price but we would consider Honda or Toyota for the next purchase.
Goodbye toyota
I simply love my new Town & Country. It has all of the features that I wanted. I had a 2004 Toyota Sienna that i wanted to shoot a gun at. After 11,000 miles the Toyota was rattling like it was going to fall apart. The engine sounded like it had marbles in it. The doors never closed right from the beginning. I went looking for a new van, and after driving the Toyota and Honda, the Chrysler won hands down. I want to trade my Accord for a new Sebring, too. No more boring Japanese for me.
It's been a great car
We've had next to no trouble with this van, our first minivan, and have had no major work done on it. I'm just now at 58,000 miles looking at a break job. I find it fun to drive with plenty of pickup, and it has shorter turning radius than our Jeep Cherokee did. The electric side sliders and rear door have been a great feature, too, since we let our dog out to run alongside in remote areas.
