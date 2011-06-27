  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,755
See Town and Country Inventory
Starting MSRP
$20,925
See Town and Country Inventory
Starting MSRP
$35,630
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181918
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/24 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.340/480 mi.320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG181918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.3 l3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5000 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
2 rear headrestsyesnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesnoyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesnoyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesnoyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesnoyes
traction controlyesnoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesnoyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesno
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereononoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersnonoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
Multi-CD located in dashnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesnoyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
retained accessory poweryesnoyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
Three zone climate controlnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
interior air filtrationnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57 in.57 in.57 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Rear head room39.5 in.39.7 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.8 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.36.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.64.7 in.64.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity167.9 cu.ft.146.7 cu.ft.167.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4279 lbs.3988 lbs.4372 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.4 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.26.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Length200.5 in.189.1 in.200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.2000 lbs.3800 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.8 in.68.9 in.68.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.113.3 in.119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone
  • Medium Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
P215/65R16 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesno
P215/70R15 tiresnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
chrome alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,755
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country Inventory

Related Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles