Used 2001 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews

Got Lucky! john596 , 07/12/2012 141 of 143 people found this review helpful I bought my T&C for $8,000 with 80,000 miles. It's silver with gray leather in beautiful shape. I replaced fog lamps, headlights, and windshield to make it look new. It now has 140,000 miles on it. Had a $300 repair on transmission, new brakes, battery, tires, and driver's side power window switch. It's reliable, quiet, and comfortable. Ice cold three zone a/c works great. I'm surprised at poor reviews. Mine still drives like new and looks great inside and out. I guess I got lucky. I will keep it until it turns to dust. My neighbors have a 1999 T&C that they beat the stuffings out of daily, and it still runs like a champ with 240,000 miles on it. Report Abuse

Jury is still out luvtravel , 04/29/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We just got this van in January of 2011. It had been owned by my husbands brother since it was new and has only 37,000 miles on it. For most of it's 10 years of life, it sat in a mountain town of Colorado. Nevertheless, when we got it, the back tailgate door would not open automatically and the side doors work sporadically. The main cup holder in the front is broken, and 2 days ago the AC started hissing and now has stopped working entirely. I am taking it in to the mechanic tomorrow, and hope it just needs recharging. How could the compressor be shot at only 37,000 miles? My husband and I have been hit hard by the recession, so we hope to be able to get many miles out of this van. Report Abuse

Very important to read!!! Rick , 04/03/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful These are the best riding vans on the road. Yes, there are issues with parts such as a/c, sway bar bushings transmissions. However, we have owned these since 1987 & we have never had to replace a timing belt (They have chains), never any exhaust work, never any CV boots. Most parts are pretty reasonable too. Brakes jobs run about $200 per axle, whereas they cost about $700 on our Previa! It is critical to do preventive maintenance on these. Use snthetic transmission fluid & change it every 50K. Change your fuel filter too. Plugs, antifreeze & water pump should be done at 80K. We did our first brakes job at 78K & we sold it with 157K & the brakes were still good. Overall, a great value! Report Abuse

Love it vanillac2u , 11/11/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have over 100,000 miles on my van and I have never had to take it to the shop for more than simple oil changes, new battery, etc- I love Lexi (I named her) and I wouldn't trade her for anything. We travel so much too and have never once had any issues. Report Abuse