Used 2001 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/440 mi.320/440 mi.320/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyesyes
engine immobilizernoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
traction controlnonoyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
AM/FM stereoyesnoyes
6 total speakersyesnono
Infinity premium brand speakersnoyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereonoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyesyes
Three zone climate controlnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Front shoulder room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyesyesyes
Front hip room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
clothyesyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
Length200.5 in.200.5 in.200.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight4154 lbs.4279 lbs.4372 lbs.
Height68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width79 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
Exterior Colors
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
P215/70R15 tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
P215/65R16 tiresnoyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
chrome alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Starting MSRP
$29,175
Starting MSRP
$35,185
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country InventorySee Town and Country Inventory

