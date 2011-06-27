Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|14/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320.0/440.0 mi.
|320.0/440.0 mi.
|280.0/420.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|17
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|158 hp @ 4850 rpm
|158 hp @ 4850 rpm
|180 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|39.5 ft.
|39.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front hip room
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.1 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.3 in.
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|64.1 in.
|64.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|186.4 in.
|199.7 in.
|199.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3958 lbs.
|4082 lbs.
|4346 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.5 cu.ft.
|32.4 cu.ft.
|32.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|5.4 in.
|5.4 in.
|Height
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|Wheel base
|113.3 in.
|119.3 in.
|119.3 in.
|Width
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
