Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Town and Country
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181817
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.280.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181817
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.8 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.39.5 ft.39.5 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Gas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.64.1 in.64.1 in.
Measurements
Length186.4 in.199.7 in.199.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3958 lbs.4082 lbs.4346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.5 cu.ft.32.4 cu.ft.32.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine
  • Golden White Pearl Tricoat
  • Taupe Frost Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost Metallic Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Clearcoat
  • Golden White Pearl Tricoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Aquamarine
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Golden White Pearl Tricoat
  • Taupe Frost Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
  • Camel
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
  • Camel
