Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    1999 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    200,155 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,790

    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    164,231 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $1,499

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    156,842 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    $1,525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    137,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    126,614 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,980

    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    265,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1998 Chrysler Town and Country LX
    used

    1998 Chrysler Town and Country LX

    195,307 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,295

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    235,948 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,899

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    138,944 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi in White
    used

    2001 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    131,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,950

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler Town and Country EX in Silver
    used

    2001 Chrysler Town and Country EX

    169,288 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    171,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,498

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chrysler Town and Country Limited

    141,233 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,750

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    226,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,425

    Details
  • 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    1996 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    106,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,460

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    122,611 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi
    used

    2002 Chrysler Town and Country LXi

    167,065 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,424

    Details
  • 2003 Chrysler Town and Country EX
    used

    2003 Chrysler Town and Country EX

    213,750 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $999

    Details

My experience better than most reviews
joseph humphrey,12/01/2015
LXi 4dr Ext Minivan
I bought this used for cash when I needed something to transport my elderly father in a wheelchair. I also haul a lot of gear in my jobs as a freelance photographer and part time live sound engineer. Other than std junk that needs replacing like starters, brakes the only issue has been some odd electrical quirks. The remote door control stopped working, not because of fob, but the onboard computer. The alarm would trigger about 1/3 of the time when entering. Finally gave up and pulled fuse on horn. Utterly boring vehicle to drive, but its a van. Mine way more reliable than reports suggest. I did run full synthetic oil and think that may have helped get 200K+ miles on it. You can haul a ton of stuff and it's fairly comfortable. The Infinity sound system is not bad at all. The 3.8 makes decent power. But it's a bit thirsty. With conservative driving I could only manage 20 mpg. maybe not terrible considering size of vehicle. And for a minivan, I think this version looked pretty good. I like the curvy design better than the new ones. I had some fancy SUV's prior to this and while they may have looked 'better' the van was ultimately more practical. Serously, way more usable space than 'midsize' SUV I didn't enjoy driving it, but it totally fulfilled it's mission. year later update. The van is being stored in a garage at the family farm. It needs an alternator, but it still will be useful down the road, so I'm going to keep it. I stand by earlier review. Boring to drive, but comfy, tons of cargo space and really pretty reliable. I expect things like alternators and starters to need replacing. But never any major engine or tranny problems. It leaks a little oil, but does not smoke even with 200Kplus miles. But I take care of my cars. I replaced with a 2012 VW Sportwagen which I love. It's pretty much my dream car. Practical but a riot to drive. I always wanted a GTI but the wagon handles great. I have GTI sport suspension components ready to install. Sorry off topic. I can highly recommend the Chrysler van to someone needing that type of vehicle. Maybe not as slick as the Honda or Toyota, but you can pick em up used pretty cheaply. If you get one that was serviced properly they seems to last. I do think Chrysler unfortunately tends to build vehicle that seems sort of cheap and tacky, but I've been impressed by usefulness and reliablity of this van. My VW may be entry level, but it just exudes class. Doesn't have all the luxury features of audi, but every bit an nice of interior and ride. Same as before. Still parked. but I haven't sold or junked because it can still be useful when I get it fixed. Great vehicle for the intended purpose. I can't say I 'enjoyed' it, but I have no regrets on purchase. These can be had on the cheap. Even the new ones, as no one wants them. (which is too bad IMHO) Well, the van has sat now for nearly 3 years. I'm finally going to sell it for scrap. RIP. To paraphrase Tolstoy....'it was the worst of cars, it was the best of cars'. Boring to drive, tacky interior, but very practical, comfortable, cheap to own other than fuel consumption. Still have no regrets on purchase. It was a tool that did the job.
