Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews
Why all the bad press?
Despite the negative reviews I read on several automobile enthusiast websites, I find the styling of the Sebring to be very attractive. The 2010 model year eliminated the grooves on the hood, which results in a much cleaner look. The interior is very stylish with a two-tone beige/cream. The ride is very smooth and quiet and all controls are easy-to-use and where they should be. Apparently the base price has been reduced for 2010; even the dealer did a double-take when they saw the sticker considering the equipment included: heated leather, 4-wheel ABS disc brakes, satellite/6-CD changer radio, power windows with auto down AND up, automatic locks, etc. Overall a very nice car.
I love my 2010 sebring limited
I bought the car used(ex rental) and have had a couple years now, it has been cross country with me and never let me down except battery!! A few cheap electronic issues! Tpms censors were a nightmare( bought aftermarket and good since) ac/heat nob won't go minimum or maximum <- recent. . Dash light over rpm gauge flickered for a while the went out!! Car has a lot of cheap plastic in the interior.. but very good engine and transmission!! The 2.4l 4cy is a great reliable engine.. car has now 120k and still runs like new!!
LOve Love Love... My Sebring!!!
I purchased my 2010 Sebring in Jan. 2012. I almost dis not purchase this car because of the negative reviews. I have never owned a Chrysler but so far I am very pleased with both my car and my dealership. Yes there are a few things that I would personality change about this car but everyone does when getting a new car. If I ever cmplain about the small stuff I stop and remember the AWESOME price of the Sebring! The only major complaint I have is the plastic in the interior door handles, they stratch very easily. My previous vehicle was a Ford Explorer so I am LOVING the gas mileage. This car rides and drives good and is extremly comfortable. My advice is to test drive this car for yourself!
Best Bang for the Buck
This vehicle with the four cylinder has excellent fuel economy. It is easy to drive and is excellent in the city or as a highway driver. The transmission is smooth. This is an improvement over the 07 Sebring I had. Chrysler has made it a lot quieter than the 07. This vehicle also has excellent crash test results.
POOR gas mileage
i bought my sebring in feb brand new as a 2010 leftover, an althought i got it for a good price, i have very poor gas mileage with it, along with some other issues. For having a 4 cyl engine, and being rated 21 city 30 hwy, i would never have expected to be getting only 20 mpg at best on the hwy. i have called the dealers service department several times reguarding this issue, and have taken it in, an all ive been told is they cant find anything wrong with it and that it must be the way i am driving. i have also written to chrysler corp and been told the same thing. i am very displeased and will certainly never purchase another chrysler.
