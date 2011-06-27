  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Sebring
5(59%)4(20%)3(8%)2(10%)1(3%)
4.2
34 reviews
Write a review
See all Sebrings for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,751 - $3,134
Used Sebring for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best car I have ever had

Steve, 09/20/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Bought new and now just short of 80,000 mostly "country" miles. NO problems so far. I change the oil religiously,

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Good car

Matthew Hernandez, 04/12/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

this car has i believe a good interior but not a super fast car. meaning cant go from 0 to 100 in blink of an eye. i own one and like it. speakers are loud so don't have replace them, braking good acceleration is OK. overall give this car 6.8 out of 10

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Don't Buy It Car Has Costly Continuous Problems

thisismyreview, 11/07/2014
14 of 17 people found this review helpful

I have a 2008 sedan and in the last year the transmission went out suddenly in the middle of the street without warning, the next month the starter went out and now it continuously stalls suddenly at the stop light and if I turn the corner etc. Mechanics are baffled and don't want to deal with it. Every time I fix "something" 2 months later there's another $500 problem. Like so many others have stated I need to get rid of this car A.S.A.P. By the way Dodge/Chrysler's are known for having transmission problems so think about that the next time you consider buying from them.

Report Abuse

Would not recommend!

jo_ann81, 06/10/2010
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought this car because I liked the looks - unfortunately I didn't do my research ahead of time. This car has some very strange 'quirks' that the mechanics have no explanation for. The transmission shifts very hard sometimes and sometimes the car sputters and almost dies as it's shifting between 1st and 2nd (automatic transmission). I could deal with this problem, but for about a year now sometimes the car will just not start. I'll turn the key and nothing happens, then take the key out and try again and it starts right up (usually). Dealer can not figure out the problem. So far it always starts eventually, but makes me a nervous wreck! We'll be trading this one in very soon!

Report Abuse

Love Sebrings bought 2

gypsy4u, 12/19/2009
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I had a 2007 Sebring and got carjacked. I loved my sebring so much, it never had a problem. I drove it to Reno, going 90 miles per hour the whole way. Those Hills are steep! The car has power! It drives like a cadillac! Only one problem, can't drive with windows down, sounds like helicopter. Something to do with the wind and aerodynamics. Its in the owners manual. Drive with the windows up. I loved my sebring soo much I bought a 2008 sebring, its maroon. I have finally found a car that I will continue to buy. It's a nice sporty family car. I feel very safe in it.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sebrings for sale

Related Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles