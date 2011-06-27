Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car I have ever had
Bought new and now just short of 80,000 mostly "country" miles. NO problems so far. I change the oil religiously,
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Good car
this car has i believe a good interior but not a super fast car. meaning cant go from 0 to 100 in blink of an eye. i own one and like it. speakers are loud so don't have replace them, braking good acceleration is OK. overall give this car 6.8 out of 10
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Don't Buy It Car Has Costly Continuous Problems
I have a 2008 sedan and in the last year the transmission went out suddenly in the middle of the street without warning, the next month the starter went out and now it continuously stalls suddenly at the stop light and if I turn the corner etc. Mechanics are baffled and don't want to deal with it. Every time I fix "something" 2 months later there's another $500 problem. Like so many others have stated I need to get rid of this car A.S.A.P. By the way Dodge/Chrysler's are known for having transmission problems so think about that the next time you consider buying from them.
Would not recommend!
I bought this car because I liked the looks - unfortunately I didn't do my research ahead of time. This car has some very strange 'quirks' that the mechanics have no explanation for. The transmission shifts very hard sometimes and sometimes the car sputters and almost dies as it's shifting between 1st and 2nd (automatic transmission). I could deal with this problem, but for about a year now sometimes the car will just not start. I'll turn the key and nothing happens, then take the key out and try again and it starts right up (usually). Dealer can not figure out the problem. So far it always starts eventually, but makes me a nervous wreck! We'll be trading this one in very soon!
Love Sebrings bought 2
I had a 2007 Sebring and got carjacked. I loved my sebring so much, it never had a problem. I drove it to Reno, going 90 miles per hour the whole way. Those Hills are steep! The car has power! It drives like a cadillac! Only one problem, can't drive with windows down, sounds like helicopter. Something to do with the wind and aerodynamics. Its in the owners manual. Drive with the windows up. I loved my sebring soo much I bought a 2008 sebring, its maroon. I have finally found a car that I will continue to buy. It's a nice sporty family car. I feel very safe in it.
