Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews

2004 Chrysler Sebring LX 2.4 DOHC Brian , 10/04/2010 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought my sebring used in 2008 it had 47,000 miles on it. I must say I love my sebring. There is some reoccurring reviews saying bad things about this car. But the truth is the 2.7l Chrysler engines are junk they blow up. if you have a 2.4 or a 3.0 you'll not have a problem. stay away from 2.7l Chrysler motors. The only thing i did to this car because I had to was replace the tires and brakes but only because of normal wear. Report Abuse

A Rare Bird Indeed acclaimed , 12/26/2014 23 of 28 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2004 Chrysler Sebring (base) 2.7L V6 in September and the second day after the purchase I noticed an oil leak that my car had, we fixed it with ease. The seller dropped the price down to $1,000 because I had cash money, but the air condition didn't work on the first day of purchase, but all it need is an A/C compressor and recently my my check engine light illuminated because of my ignition coil that I replaced and bought some new spark plugs. However, sometime when I drive it hard the engine light illuminate because of the ignition coil that I purchased that triggered the engine light the first time. Report Abuse

Paid for it twice! Richard Shadetree , 10/16/2017 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 200K+ miles in 13 years and it's near ready for the junk yard. Nightmare to work on because the cab-forward design leaves no room for belt, hose, and accessory maintenance. Timing belts are expensive to replace every 100K miles. Cabin doesn't have heat because the coolant pipes rusted, body work is rusting out, under-body rusting out, and engine bay rusting out. I did not know that a plastic coolant outlet housing could rust out, but it did and blew coolant all over the top of the engine. Burns a quart of oil every 1,500 miles. Coolant "magically" disappears overnight without trace or regular interval. Thirsty GREMLINS! Completely replaced the exhaust--headers to tailpipe-- and front suspension-- including CV drive assemblies, control arms, wheels bearings, etc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great car for cheap sean6896 , 08/26/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Just bought this car a aweek ago. Its handled great so far and is fun to drive. Only thing i dont like is ac module is messed up and will sometimes randomly blow on feet just flip knob over and back and its fixed. bought it for 2.5k with 135000 on it. car drives and looks like a new car. very bad fuel economy tho. i switched from a nissan sentra 1.6l so i dropped almost 20 miles per gallon :( Report Abuse