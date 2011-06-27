Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews
If you are looking to buy one, read this first.
First thing you need to understand is that yes, there has been issues with oil sludge in these engines in the past. However, I very seriously relate this directly to brand/type of oil more than bad design. If it was an engineering error, why then do soooo many of these surpass 200k+ miles. Have a competent mechanic check the engine before you buy the car. If no sludge, then you are good to go. Just use Shell Rotella 5w30 from that point on and you will not have issues. ( And I do not work for nor "endorse" Rotella, just stating the pure fact) Now, engine aside, the rest of this car is fair compared to others in it's price range. Touring model ride is a lot on the stiff side though. Have had MANY electrical issues. Engine computer died. Various electrical gremlins. Every moving joint in steering & suspension shot by 130k. And it never seen a gravel road. Rarely old chip & tar roads. 98% just pavement. Even the driveway is asphalt. The ride is rubbish. The steering is rubbish. The electrical system is rubbish. The whole car is GREAT, , , , , till about 100k. Then , , , , grab your wallet! Good thing is these are getting so old now this updated review is probably falling on deaf ears.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car!
I bought my '04 Sebring convertible limited brand new in August 2003 and it has been a truly fantastic car since. With just over 108k miles, the only significant repair required was a transmission solenoid pack (or something like that) that started leaking at around 45,000 miles but was covered by the powertrain warranty. I also replaced the original 2004 stereo so I could have bluetooth and all the modern audio ear candy. Bottom line, if you maintain this car, it will last you a long time and you will have a blast driving it.
Best Mistake I ever Made.
I had 5 grand to send on a used car at the age of 18, and went to the dealership and test drove this lovely convertible. Before doing any Vehicle History Reports I bought the car, it was a gut decision. It was a stupid risk to take but I am sure gald I took it. The car has power, don't let the low displacement number fool you, it can get up and go quickly The road noise is low with the top up, and the roof never leaks even in the worst rain Nothing has broken other than the rear ball joints, only 200 to replace It's even fun to drive for a mid size car, and comfortable for 4 adults You'll love cruising around in the summer evenings, and have you seen how good this car looks?? DAMN!
Disappointment
OUr 2004 Chrysler-Sebring convertible has ONLY 51,500 miles. Yet the front catalytic converter got so hot, that it burned a hole in the converter. That is extremely disappointing. Of course, the warranty for the converter was ONLY 8 years, so we are out $1,000 for a replacement. All the cars I have owned in teh last 50 years, have never had a catalytic converter fail. Shame on Chrysler!
great fun car
This was my first car and i bought it two years ago when I was 18. It had two previous users and about 40,000 miles. I wasnt so sure about buying it because I had read so many mixed reviews, but im so glad i did! so far its only had one major problem that needed and needed to be repaired but that was because of my fault and its been great besides that. The gas mileage isnt bad at all, the a.c/heat works so good compared to a lot of other cars and in the summer the convertible is so much fun. I've driven it on plenty of road trips with no problems. The best thing about this car though is the value. I definitely feel like it's a good steal!
Sponsored cars related to the Sebring
Related Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner