Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews
chrysler sebring/ has been a great car/194,000 miles and going strong.
Just wanted to say, i own a 2003 chrysler sebring, it still looks great, and runs great, of course ive had to do work on it, but what car 10 years old ,would you not? It is a good looking car and has 194,000 miles on it. Some people don't beleive it ,because it looks so good. this has been an exceptionally good car and still is. The only complaint i have with this car is the dash cracking!
coupe
Graet fun car to drive. Exceptional value.
Mopar Or No Car....?
This is my first car. I was looking for a Chrysler or a Dodge car, full or mid size (wouldn't consider a Neon..).(Yes I know its a Mitsubishi) I had looked at Concorde, Intrepid, 300M, Sebring Sedan and a couple of the coupes. I ultimately settled on the coupe. The 2.5G is the best looking IMHO. Modern, and cleaner looking than before. The 3.0 Mitsubishi engine and the AUTO are excellent! The interior is comfortable, the Infinity stereo is awesome! But the dash, they are known for warping in the defrost area. but for the price and the mileage on the car, it was a steal! Beware that 91 octane fuel is recommended! other wise I love my Sebring!
Enjoying my blue coupe
I have been pleased with the car, but there are a couple of buggy things about it. My car doors lock on their own after I leave the vehicle and the dealership said it can't be reprogrammed. So everytime I need to get in my car in my garage I have to unlock the doors again. I also had to have a new instrument cluster installed because the tachometer was working sporadically. The dealer couldn't set my mileage on the new odometer, so now I have miles on the odometer with the REAL miles on a sticker on the inside driver's door. Other than that, I have been pleased with the car and it really is a head turner.
2003 to 2013 Ten year in the making.
Since 2003, the belts, starter, radiator, idle air control unit, Tires, rear speakers, tune ups and oil changes were done over the past 10 years. Now at 130,000 mile, the struts are going to be replaced as well as the O2 sensors and the worn engine mounts. Inside the car, the visors, shift knob, automatic dimmer on the rear view mirror, steering wheel radio controls and the headlining are in need of repair. On the body, the paint on the bumper is starting to ware past the clearcoat, and the passenger side trunk in leaking and rusting inside the trunk on the underside behind the tail light. The car is a great mix of low cost performance and executive looks and middle class luxury.
