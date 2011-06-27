  1. Home
Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Sebring
5(40%)4(39%)3(17%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.2
52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Better than what you might think

jbusc, 10/11/2011
26 of 29 people found this review helpful

For years I was reluctant to purchase a Sebring Covertible because of the reliability issues I had heard about. However having recently sold a wonderful Saab 9-3 Convertible I decided to give a used Sebring Convertible a try. Although the build quality might not be quite up to Saab standards, it is very acceptable for this price point in the market. The LXi sold for approx. $28,000 new as opposed to nearly $43,000 for the Saab. What it may lack in build quality it makes up for with better structural rigidity, a smooth ride and smooth V6. (Just be sure to maintain the engine religiously) The most pleasant surprise is the exceptional gas mileage, and the roominess also desrves mention.

Report Abuse

Looks like an expensive foreign car when polished

Happy, 10/18/2016
LXi 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Just maintain it properly oil change a must and as long as you didn't get a lemon from the start enjoy a few hundred thousand miles out of it I have 2 of them one has 120000 miles on it starts up like new check motor oil some burn a little oil and you always want it full

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

fun to drive

warrenza, 03/08/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car is fun to drive...especially when the weather is nice and the top is down. You'll also get plenty of compliments. Fuel economy is quite good (I avg. 27.1 mpg), the seating is ample for four adults and the ride is quite good but could be smoother on the bumpier roads. Only complaint here is that in the one year I have owned the car, I have had to return to the dealer on three occasions to repair 6 minor items. The quality control needs improvement.

Report Abuse

Transmission

basebalcch, 02/24/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Transmissions are known to go after 80,000 miles. Of course they don't volunteer this information until it goes out. Unfortunately the extended warranty that was supposedly good until 2009 or 80,000 miles which ever came first wasn't good for anything. I was faced with a 3000 to 5000 dollar repair or leave the car sitting while I continue to make payments. Don't ever buy a pre-owned or used Chrysler SeBring. I am VERY Disapointed!

Report Abuse

I hate this car

very dissapointed, 12/16/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My first problem was that the dashboard would not illuminate at night. After that an anti-lock brake sensor went out followed by a broken brake pad. After that the door would lock itself when I tried to open it from the outside. That took 8-9 trips to the dealer to be repaired. I have had the cd player replaced and the drivers side speaker replaced two times. I have had to have my drivers side window replaced because it would no longer function. My latest pproblem is a transmission fluid leak and my car only has 20000 mile on it!

Report Abuse
