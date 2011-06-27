Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews

Better than what you might think jbusc , 10/11/2011 26 of 29 people found this review helpful For years I was reluctant to purchase a Sebring Covertible because of the reliability issues I had heard about. However having recently sold a wonderful Saab 9-3 Convertible I decided to give a used Sebring Convertible a try. Although the build quality might not be quite up to Saab standards, it is very acceptable for this price point in the market. The LXi sold for approx. $28,000 new as opposed to nearly $43,000 for the Saab. What it may lack in build quality it makes up for with better structural rigidity, a smooth ride and smooth V6. (Just be sure to maintain the engine religiously) The most pleasant surprise is the exceptional gas mileage, and the roominess also desrves mention. Report Abuse

Looks like an expensive foreign car when polished Happy , 10/18/2016 LXi 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just maintain it properly oil change a must and as long as you didn't get a lemon from the start enjoy a few hundred thousand miles out of it I have 2 of them one has 120000 miles on it starts up like new check motor oil some burn a little oil and you always want it full Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

fun to drive warrenza , 03/08/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive...especially when the weather is nice and the top is down. You'll also get plenty of compliments. Fuel economy is quite good (I avg. 27.1 mpg), the seating is ample for four adults and the ride is quite good but could be smoother on the bumpier roads. Only complaint here is that in the one year I have owned the car, I have had to return to the dealer on three occasions to repair 6 minor items. The quality control needs improvement.

Transmission basebalcch , 02/24/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Transmissions are known to go after 80,000 miles. Of course they don't volunteer this information until it goes out. Unfortunately the extended warranty that was supposedly good until 2009 or 80,000 miles which ever came first wasn't good for anything. I was faced with a 3000 to 5000 dollar repair or leave the car sitting while I continue to make payments. Don't ever buy a pre-owned or used Chrysler SeBring. I am VERY Disapointed!