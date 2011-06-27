Used 1999 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

Chrysler Sebring has flaws.... Roger Rabbit , 06/17/2002 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We (my wife and I)feel the car is not a comfortable as we thought it was during the test drive. The seats are hard and the car sits too low for our comfort. The main problem we have had is in the transmission. Outside of the obnoxious clicking noise it makes while shifting (which the shop says is typical for Chryslers) it has hesitated time to time while shifting and accelerating. We had the transmission replaced after a month of ownership, but it still seems to be doing the same thing. I guess it's "just the way it is." So, if you want comfort and performance, DO NOT buy this car. If you want looks and style, it's the car for you. Report Abuse

not bad male28 , 03/08/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful not a bad car at all. bought it with 95,000 miles have put 20,000 on it myself an it still hasnt left me stranded. isnt the fastest car in the world but from a rolling 35 itll pick up speed quick, youll be doing 90 n not even realize it, very smooth. im 6'3 an i have plenty of room, i just cant have anyone sit behind me. front wheel drive but stinks in the snow, great on wet roads. brakes and tranny are suspect, but nothing to make me want to get rid of it. i can honestly say ill probly have this car for a loooong looong time, even when the engine goes, ill put another 1 in it.

Dream Car Sucks!!!! guccigal34 , 09/05/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful purchased my dream car brand new in 99 and it has been a nightmare since. break problems(too many to count),panel probl, sensor probl,clear coat probl,cup holders brk, seat belt chokes, front end scrapes, etc

SEbring 1999 John , 08/12/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Auto was ok except for rims. During the time I have owned the car I had to replace 7 rims.