Used 1999 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Sebring
3.9
36 reviews
Used Sebring for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Chrysler Sebring has flaws....

Roger Rabbit, 06/17/2002
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

We (my wife and I)feel the car is not a comfortable as we thought it was during the test drive. The seats are hard and the car sits too low for our comfort. The main problem we have had is in the transmission. Outside of the obnoxious clicking noise it makes while shifting (which the shop says is typical for Chryslers) it has hesitated time to time while shifting and accelerating. We had the transmission replaced after a month of ownership, but it still seems to be doing the same thing. I guess it's "just the way it is." So, if you want comfort and performance, DO NOT buy this car. If you want looks and style, it's the car for you.

not bad

male28, 03/08/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

not a bad car at all. bought it with 95,000 miles have put 20,000 on it myself an it still hasnt left me stranded. isnt the fastest car in the world but from a rolling 35 itll pick up speed quick, youll be doing 90 n not even realize it, very smooth. im 6'3 an i have plenty of room, i just cant have anyone sit behind me. front wheel drive but stinks in the snow, great on wet roads. brakes and tranny are suspect, but nothing to make me want to get rid of it. i can honestly say ill probly have this car for a loooong looong time, even when the engine goes, ill put another 1 in it.

Dream Car Sucks!!!!

guccigal34, 09/05/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

purchased my dream car brand new in 99 and it has been a nightmare since. break problems(too many to count),panel probl, sensor probl,clear coat probl,cup holders brk, seat belt chokes, front end scrapes, etc

SEbring 1999

John, 08/12/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Auto was ok except for rims. During the time I have owned the car I had to replace 7 rims.

Don't Buy This Car "TROUBLE"

Sherrie, 11/09/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this car does not have good pick up, the brakes are horrible and have to be changed frequently,my car is loosing coolant from the radiator but there are no leaks, cannot figure out why. i got a raw deal on the paint job, the clear coat came off within the first 2.5 yrs of owning this car,my transmission went out on me at under 100,000 miles, the tires are very expensive and wear out too soon for the price you have to pay. my outside door handle came off for no reason. this car was made with very cheap,unreliable parts. dealerships are not nice. i would not recommend this car to anyone. in fact i will go out of my way to let people know the very poor quality of vehicles Chrysler makes.

