Used 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser Wagon Consumer Reviews

Bigs good, littles--not as much OverlordR , 09/01/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought my PT GT used with about 37k miles. After the dealer performed a realignment the handling became quite good. I have been in a few low-speed front impact accidents, and the car has protected me quite well and been repairable. In a region of weather extremes (-20 to 105 degrees), I have never once been unable to start my car, outside of my effort to stretch more time out of my battery (college student). I commute to school, about 800 miles a week the last year, and the PT GT is quite an able speeder; it merges quickly and confidently on the highway and can hold 80 mph at a mere 2500 rpm. Much of the car is rock-simple, but the vitals (engine, drivetrain) are rock solid as well. Report Abuse

One of the Best Vehicles I Have Owned Hutchmonkey , 10/23/2005 14 of 14 people found this review helpful The PT is one of the best vehicles for the money that I have owned. Road noise is minimal, with no vibrations, rattles, etc. The interior comfort is adequate, with lots of headroom and leg room. I am 6ft/260 lbs. and am very comfortable in the driver's seat. The only problem I have had was a "skip" in the engine - the dealer replaced the plugs and plug wires (free) and that took care of the problem. Gas mileage averages 28-30 highway and 19-20 city. The best feature is the versatility of the cargo space. I do clowning/magic shows, and the storage space allows me to carry all of my props with easy access. Distinctive body style also appealed to me. This has been a wonderful car! Report Abuse

Average Vehicle nightfrog65 , 04/09/2013 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Wife owns one of these, so I get a chance to drive occasionally. Not overly impressed with this car, but don't hate it. Acceleration is average, but the engine seems under-powered for the weight of the vehicle. The turbo version is better. Wife's car is auto-perhaps the 5 speed is better suited for the engine. Working on vehicle is difficult for many tasks given that engine is tightly wedged in compartment-changing timing belt and water pump is a real nightmare-I let the dealer do that job :) Styling is ok-wife likes it better than I do. That being said, it is pretty roomy on the inside-can easily fit 5 adults and cargo. Fuel economy suffers due to weight of vehicle. Report Abuse

A FUN-TO-DRIVE, VERSATILE CAR citygal57 , 10/29/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2004 PT Cruiser GT a year ago after an auto accident had totaled my 2001 Ford Escort (no great loss). I had driven one previously as a rental in Florida and fell in love with it. When I bought it a year ago, it was fully loaded, all chrome, leather interior, great sound system, automatic seats, sun roof, spoiler, etc. It was a one owner vehicle and had around 55,000 miles on it; I paid about $6,000 for it. Report Abuse