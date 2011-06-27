Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Consumer Reviews

Limited model-Little disappointed Melissa , 09/14/2016 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 293 of 300 people found this review helpful I've had my Pacifica for now 2 weeks. I got the limited model with sunroof. First thing I notice is one of the screens on the UConnect is not working. So dealership had to order another one. The second disappointment is the noise coming from the roof. It's very loud and annoying. So I couldn't rate the noise level due to this. Come to find out this is not the only sunroof problem this dealership has found with the Pacificas. Hope they can figure out and fix this problem. I would hate to know I've paid this much for a vehicle I can't enjoy driving due to this. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Stylish and Modern some details need improvement Ann M. , 08/29/2016 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 269 of 276 people found this review helpful I wish this minivan has all wheel drive. I don't drive my minivan in the snow as I live on a hill and it cannot navigate it. Otherwise, Sleek Ride! I feel like I am in my own private modern spaceship with beautiful dashboard - all cushy leather and modern controls. It feels luxurious, spa-like. I am just engulfed in massage! Great 360 degree camera - beeps on the side that you are about to bump into! Rear camera is great because it also shows you your view from above. The most fun is the SELF PARKING! I love putting my hands high up in the air while the car PARKS ITSELF! Then strangers come over to me and ooh and aah! This is great for NYC parking!!! Here are the caveats: 1) NO SPARE TIRE -Chrysler swapped the interior space for spare tire for the vacuum system. I bumped into a curb on a Sunday night - the inflator was not appropriate because tire had a large hole. Needed a flatbed truck to tow it. Now I have to wait THREE DAYS because dealer can't get tire . 2) the vacuum system is a great idea but they need to improve details. Hose was not screwed down properly - so would not stay in place. Dealer is having trouble screwing it down (in the trunk compartment) because of awkward positioning Stowing the vacuum in the second seat side panel is not easy - this needs improvement. 3) seat stowage - the old town and country was much better at this - not so easy and does not stow exactly flat or hidden 4) the feature to kick and the door opens IS NOT AVAILABLE - false advertising Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than my Mercedes... Will Nelms , 08/04/2016 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 142 of 146 people found this review helpful 19th Month update, car now has 18,700 miles, the due service light just came on for 2nd service. To date, as complex and as many complicated electronics in this car, first of a new model and built very early in their release, I have had NO issues whatsoever. Have only gone to the dealer for the first oil change and it was at no charge. So very pleased with the quality. Not much else to report other than I am very pleased with the car and its many features. It is nice to be able to quickly lower all seats and have basically a cargo van that will hold 4 x 8 sheets of plywood. I will say that I am very impressed with the AC, it cools extremely fast. UPDATE-Owned car for 13 month-13,700 miles. Only to the dealer once for routine service, cost free. Being a Limited with every electronic and an early build of a new model, I had thought I would have some issues but NONE! I found this to be a considerable upgrade from my Mercedes GL450. The Chrysler is quieter, rides better, designed better, the front seats more comfortable & more leg room than the MB. One thing I don't like, the wheel tilts but does not telescope. I am tall and like the seat all the way back, and would like to bring the steering wheel back towards me. A minor gripe. I bought the limited with every option. I was very pleasantly surprised by gas mileage. I drive usually at 79 mph on the Interstate and the highway mileage was just under 28mpg. The dash and electronics are laid our very well it is almost a full tablet. Be careful of dstraction. I am most impressed by the radar cruise control. I have had it on other cars but it was too abrupt and I would not use it. Chrysler nailed it on this car. I now use it almost every time I drive even in town. It works great in heavy stop and go traffic and you do not have to touch the brake or gas from 70 to zero and back to 70. It has 3 settings, I have only used medium and it works perfect for me, smooth on stopping or starting and just about the right distance from the car in front of you. Unlike another car, it does not sense the car next to you and make adjustments in error. It also works well in the fast lane on the interstate, as the speed often in traffic flucuates +/- 10mph and you cannot use normal cruise control. The car pegs it and made my long trips far less tiring. Anyone in the 2nd row loves the rear touch screen tablets.. We were driving in 100 degree heat and the car kept very cool very easy, the rear has pull down shades in addition to deep tint. Another safety feature on the car, is lane assist, it will physically keep you in your lane in medium or high setting, but senses if you take your hands off the wheel. I assume they do not want one using it with radar cruise as the car would be driving itself. I prefer the low or light setting, so I get a gentle nudge if driting out of my lane. Even with the active system off, the blind spot warning with a light on your mirror and an audible warning alerts you of a car in your blind spot and the lane assist nudges you to stay in your lane. Another feature that impressed me, was the camera system. You have the standard backup camera that can be switched into a 180 degree mode where you can see cars or people approaching from the side when backing. It also has a front camera but what really impressed me was the 360 degree camera that gives you the view that you would see from a satellite looking down at your car. It is some type of virtual reality and even shows the color of the cars around you. This car has the automatic parking system for both parallel parking and backing into a parking spot. Both work well. I have the upgraded stereo with 19 speakers, you could not get better sound. Having all seats fold into the floor is a great feature. The limited comes with a huge sun roof, almost the entire roof of the car is glass. I do not use it and think it adds heat and would order without it. It also has roof rails that fold into the roof when not needed, making the car more air efficient and sleeker. It comes with 3 high tech keys. Each can be set for different drivers, you can even limit the speed of the car by programming the key. The Nav system is the best I have owned & with the Sat radio comes with live traffic updates and live weather radar and all kind of aps you can access from the car. This car has the vacuum and with it you give up the compact spare which imo is worthless anyway. This car is designed for road trips, I already bought a matching full size spare for when going out of town. If I have a flat I want to change the tire and continue my trip, not be forced to try and find a matching tire. If the spare takes up too much space, just buy a streamlined thule cargo box for the roof. I think this is the best car I have owned and I have owned 100s literally. I am a car nut and Chrysler hit a Grand Slam with this car. I like it better after a year and 3 long trips. A Flawless car so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Only this could pry Mom away from her Sienna Hate Toyota Stories , 06/17/2016 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 130 of 134 people found this review helpful My wife loved her Sienna. Me personally, I hated it but nothing ever broke except the automatic door shutter. I can live with one thing broken on a 100k van used for a day care. Anyway, I just didn't like it. We sold it when we went overseas. When we moved back to the states I got her to buy a Mazda5 for the fuel mileage. Worked fine while we had 2 kids but when we had a 3rd kid it become close to worthless. There's just no room in it. Not only that, I had to put up with the constant drone of hearing how great the Sienna was. "The Sienna could do this and that and that better.... blah, blah, blah..." It was like listening to fish stories. The inside got bigger and it got even better gas mileage every time she talked about it. So, we went to look for a minivan. I was thinking Odyssey, she was insisting on Sienna. On a whim we went to go look at a T&C, friend has the Dodge version and swears by it. So off we go after looking at the Hondas and Toyotas all day. And there it was. I guess the dealer just got them in. Never even knew what the Pacifica was. Hadn't seen a commercial for it and I don't exactly look for vans or really even care. Looked at a Limited. Wife loved the sunroofs. And the seats. And the storage. And pretty much everything about it. Nice test drive. Rode good, very quiet. Went home that night and talked about our choices. She was dead set on the Pacifica. I about fell out of my chair. After 7 years of listening to the Toyota hype she swapped brands. 2 weeks later I'm still shaking my head. Anyway, we had them find what we wanted in the color we wanted. Took them a day to have it transported to us. We just wanted the safety package with the adaptive cruise and the tow package (and 220amp alternator). I put 10 inch TV/DVD players in myself for $300 vs buying the entertainment package for $999. We've only racked up 1000 miles but I actually love driving it. It really is a great van and very well thought out. It actually does get 28-29 on the highway at 70mph. Didn't expect that. And it is very quiet. Very nice van and we're both really happy. Looking forward to taking a trip in it. Haven't heard a single damn Toyota fish story since we bought it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse