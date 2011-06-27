Used 1996 Chrysler New Yorker Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best U.S. Car Ownened
My New Yorker was the best US car I ever owned. Chrysler Corp. discontinued this model which I believe was a mistake since they worked out all the bugs. Other than turn-ups, the A/C and car radio I started having major repairs only in these last four years. Bad roads were taken in stride; mileage 23/33 using cruse control; plenty of room front and back, and truck. First major repair: engine mounts. Electrical problem: none until now - water leakage to cable connection. Engine would not start - mech. bypassed connection. Now engine idles rough due to leaking "brake power booster".
I loved my New Yorker
My 1995 New yorker LH is the best car I ever owned. It handled superbly and it's economy was astounding. I'd get 30 miles per gallon at 55 miles per hour. I learned to drive economically by paying attention to the computer which told me the mileage I was getting as I drove. I bought it when it had 200000 miles on it. I never had to add oil if I changed every 5000 miles. It was the most comfortable car I ever owned. I loved it's climate control
