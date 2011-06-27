  1. Home
Used 1992 Chrysler New Yorker Sedan Consumer Reviews

1992 Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue

Rich H, 05/07/2002
This is definitely an 'old time American car'. The suspension is heavily ride balanced; it doesn't like corners. Comfort for four is excellent; it's a little narrow for five but if they're not big people it should be fine. Leg room is wonderful. The doors open wide for easy access. The 3.3L engine is a jewel, and is known for being very reliable. Transmission requires Mopar-spec fluid. Control placement is decent; it's easy to hit the wrong button on the window/lock controls though. Eight way seat adjustment is wonderful. The radio hides behind the column mounted gear shift. Overall, a great highway cruiser that's done well for us.

1992 Chrysler Newyorker 5th Ave.

XCNW, 10/21/2009
This is a great car. Rides like a Cadillac. The fuel economy is so so. But a very comfortable and reliable car. Its 3.3 L V6 engine runs ever so smoothly. My car has almost 200k miles on it, thanks to a reconstructed transmission. yet the car still idels smooth, and takes off smoothly. A great, reliable vehicle!

Should I trade it in?

josie379, 05/14/2014
My car has just over 100K miles, the tranny was rebuilt last year along with a new rack and pinion. I have owned this car since 2005 and am the second owner. I have been told by my mechanic that he thinks the timing chain is ready to go, he hears a rattle deep in the motor but the car runs great..I have already put in several thousand dollars to keep this car on the road, I love it. I want to fix it again but wondering when do I give up and get rid of it?

Great highway car

JEFFERY SMITH, 08/08/2008
Our New Yorker Salon is a great highway car. We've made two trips to Florida this year (over 2,000 miles round trip) with no problems whatsoever. Using cruise control and averaging 64 mph we've averaged 26 to 27 miles per gallon. Not bad for Lee Iaccoca era technology!

Best car so far

brandon crawford, 08/16/2010
Well first off I bought the car with 292k for $400. The transmission was replaced b4 io bought it at around 217k. So I took it on a few 600 mile trips got great mpg around 26 spent very little on it over the 2 yrs. Now it has 303k and finally something major broke a connecting rod went through the oil pan. The funny thing is that there wasn't a warning the engine ran so smooth when it happened so I figured that the metal finally fatigued out. The ride was like floating on clouds. Like I said best car I've owned so I'm thinking about buying another motor to keep it the rest alive. Another word I've seen others that were 4sale with 239k or more so there's plenty of life left in these cars.

