Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker Features & Specs

More about the 1990 New Yorker
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/384.0 mi.272.0/384.0 mi.272.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 4800 rpm147 hp @ 4800 rpm147 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Measurements
Height54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Length193.6 in.193.6 in.193.6 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Curb weight3212 lbs.2977 lbs.2977 lbs.
