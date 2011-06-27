Used 1990 Chrysler New Yorker Features & Specs
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|272.0/384.0 mi.
|272.0/384.0 mi.
|272.0/384.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 4800 rpm
|147 hp @ 4800 rpm
|147 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|40.5 ft.
|40.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|Length
|193.6 in.
|193.6 in.
|193.6 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3212 lbs.
|2977 lbs.
|2977 lbs.
