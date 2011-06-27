  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler LHS
  4. Used 1995 Chrysler LHS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chrysler LHS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 LHS
Overview
See LHS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
Measurements
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight3628 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
See LHS Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chrysler LHS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles