  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Le Baron
  4. Used 1994 Chrysler Le Baron
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chrysler Le Baron Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Le Baron
Overview
See Le Baron Inventory
See Le Baron Inventory
See Le Baron Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/24 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.288.0/384.0 mi.252.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.51.7 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.52.0 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.45.7 in.
Measurements
Length182.7 in.182.7 in.184.8 in.
Curb weight2971 lbs.2971 lbs.3122 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.9.2 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.53.7 in.52.4 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.103.5 in.100.6 in.
Width68.1 in.68.1 in.69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
See Le Baron InventorySee Le Baron InventorySee Le Baron Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chrysler Le Baron info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles