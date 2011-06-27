Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron Convertible Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
i have a 89 lebaron

robslilangel, 07/05/2002
there was no place for me to put in a review about an 89 lebaron, so this is the closest i could find. my lebaron has 178,000 miles on it and its still a reliable car. it is great on gas and considering its age i think its decent looking and kind of cute. i have never had any major problems. normal wear and tear, but that is it.

My new car

Tina, 06/01/2008
This is my third car. My second Chrysler. My first Chrysler was a 91 Sundance that was recently totaled in an accident. My uncle had been trying to sell this car to my parents for 450 but since it was for me he charged 200. I just got it and ill tell ya, I don't think I would have gone with a different car. I absolutely love this car. It's so much like my old one yet so much better even though its a year older. It's all white with red interior. It might be 17 yrs old but for an 18 yr old college student you can't ask for a better running or more fun to drive car!!! My friend is 19 yrs old and she thinks it has too much power for her because its a V6. I love the power output!

18 year car

Shboom, 01/11/2008
Bought GTC turbo convertible new in 1990 for pleasure/summer use only. 66,000 miles to date. Replaced head gasket at 50,000 mi.,otherwise minor repairs only (rear window motor,timing belt, muffler,etc) Original top is still good, body rust-free, AM radio died---FM still there. Car drives beautifully---actually better than ever. I now am using it as my daily driver (bought a new Miata for summer fun). Very enjoyable car, though others are better built.

Still have it

300man, 08/27/2010
I purchased this car in 2000 fresh out of high school and the first vehicle I bought with my own money. It had 120k on it when I bought it and it now has 150k. I have replaced so much of this car with the exception of the engine. I do however love the car and would never sell it. I am the second owner of it. My interior is flawless, the exterior looks like crap. it gets about 22 mpg and the a/c still blows cold r12.

You get out of it what you put into it

mayzo, 07/28/2002
The 1990 lebaron GT convertible is a sharp looking,decent riding,smooth running car BUT,you must treat it with a little TLC.Patience and mechanical bility are also required.Most ANY car will give you problems if you drive it hard or don't MAINTAIN it.If driven with respect,(it IS a touring car,NOT a race car)it will give you many miles of pleasure.However,like anything that is rewarding,you have to work at it.But this is part of the fun!To own one of these,be prepared to spend time working on it,but it will reward you many times over.Treat it well,and it will return the favor.I believe the 90 & 91 may approach collector status some day.

