Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron Convertible Consumer Reviews

i have a 89 lebaron robslilangel , 07/05/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful there was no place for me to put in a review about an 89 lebaron, so this is the closest i could find. my lebaron has 178,000 miles on it and its still a reliable car. it is great on gas and considering its age i think its decent looking and kind of cute. i have never had any major problems. normal wear and tear, but that is it.

My new car Tina , 06/01/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my third car. My second Chrysler. My first Chrysler was a 91 Sundance that was recently totaled in an accident. My uncle had been trying to sell this car to my parents for 450 but since it was for me he charged 200. I just got it and ill tell ya, I don't think I would have gone with a different car. I absolutely love this car. It's so much like my old one yet so much better even though its a year older. It's all white with red interior. It might be 17 yrs old but for an 18 yr old college student you can't ask for a better running or more fun to drive car!!! My friend is 19 yrs old and she thinks it has too much power for her because its a V6. I love the power output!

18 year car Shboom , 01/11/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought GTC turbo convertible new in 1990 for pleasure/summer use only. 66,000 miles to date. Replaced head gasket at 50,000 mi.,otherwise minor repairs only (rear window motor,timing belt, muffler,etc) Original top is still good, body rust-free, AM radio died---FM still there. Car drives beautifully---actually better than ever. I now am using it as my daily driver (bought a new Miata for summer fun). Very enjoyable car, though others are better built.

Still have it 300man , 08/27/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased this car in 2000 fresh out of high school and the first vehicle I bought with my own money. It had 120k on it when I bought it and it now has 150k. I have replaced so much of this car with the exception of the engine. I do however love the car and would never sell it. I am the second owner of it. My interior is flawless, the exterior looks like crap. it gets about 22 mpg and the a/c still blows cold r12.