Used 1990 Chrysler Imperial Consumer Reviews
Little known great ride
Overall great car. Perfect size for family of 5. Rear seat/leg space just comparable-or better- than Crown Vic. 15" wheels would have been better choice. Aquired car w/ 90000 miles & ran it another 100000. Air suspension gave out & replaced w/ New Yorker suspension. Elegant body design w/ high level interior. Would have kept it longer had there been a need for a 3rd car. Ample trunk space w/ handy air compressor for emergencies.
1990 Chrysler Imperial
Big luxurious 1980's style American boulevardier. Quiet and comfortable on smooth roads, rough pavement causes abrupt and harsh ride. Poor handling, with loose floating motions on quickly undulating freeways. Spacious, first class looking, fully equipped interior Impressively roomy rear seat legroom. Disappointingly, the first class interior styling is betrayed by average contstruction and assembly. Rattles in doors and dash occasionally sour the luxury ambiance. Powerful but boomy 10 speaker Infinity Ultimate Sound system. Overall a nice blast from the past available for bargain prices. Imperials do not stand up well to abuse or neglect, watch out for well maintained examples.
Better Buy Than Caddy or Lincoln
This is a distinctive ride. It looks and acts different than competitive autos. I've driven Lincolns and Caddys. The Imperial has a different 'feel' altogether. It starts with distinctive looks but goes beyond that. A great old car and probably the best buy for the dollar in its field.
Imperial more than a name
I have enjoyed excellent service from my Imperial. I wanted a good looking, quiet, dependable, economical, and unique automobile. The Imperial has not disappointed me any at all. I receive compliments on it's good looks and uniqueness. Most people that inquire are surprised this car is 15 years old now. The unique front end, tailights, and formal roofline set this car off from others around it. The sumptuous interior includes supple Mark Cross leather seats and a premium sound system. It rides like a dream but not wallowy like a boat. You drive surrounded by genuine luxury, security, in an atmosphere of peace and quiet. The car does work the small engine, but the fuel economy is excellent
my Imperial
Bought this vehicle 5 years ago. It had 95000 miles then. Have driven it 110,000 mles. Have replaced the transmission once and removed the air suspension. Have enjoyed the car very much and hope to drive it for a few years yet. Wayne
Sponsored cars related to the Imperial
Related Used 1990 Chrysler Imperial info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner