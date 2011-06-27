Used 2005 Chrysler Crossfire Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun and rare, but buyer beware. boeroboy , 03/23/2011 117 of 118 people found this review helpful Basically an affordable variation on the Mercedes SLK. Fun to drive with top down on a nice summer day. Six speed manual is smooth, but could be geared a little better for fuel (gear 6 in the manual is actually lower than gear 5 in the auto for some sad reason). Fuel economy in my experience is 28-34 mpg. Just beware that most "Chrysler" parts in this vehicle are just Mercedes parts with a Chrysler sticker and a massive markup. Remember the Crossfire was a lovechild of Daimler/Chrysler and is no longer made. If you buy one, be sure to join the Crossfire owner club/forum for help since most dealers don't remember what to do for Crossfire service besides take your money. Report Abuse

Sporty Roadster Jim Napier , 08/29/2018 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful These are unique sporty cars. They are not suitable for a family car due to the fact they are two seaters. They are increasingly hard to find in good condition so the value should increase with time. Also, one other thing.....I am 75 years old and when I drive the car, well, you can guess how I feel! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Crossfire but... Mark Crossfire , 11/11/2018 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful The Crossfire is based on the long-in-the tooth Mercedes 320 SLK, and has the same virtues and vices. Expect relatively high maintenance costs (just like with the MB). Others have reported the usual suspects, including sticky key, TPS, several twerky sensors, and inevitable oil leaks. If you buy the Roadster know the rear window will fall out, and the hydraulics are very $$$. Do not buy a roadster unless the window has been reglued and the hydraulic cylinders replaced or plan for an unavoidable expensive repair (or seriously negotiate on the price). Center-line handling is bad due to obsolete design. The interior has too much plastic, and the radio and GPS is, as to be expected, pretty outdated. Many Crossfires are higher mileage so expect leaks with gaskets, main oil seal, engine mounts, and transmission mounts. Now the good news... maintenance is very Mercedes-like and can be predicted. The car is still a head-turner, and I find the 215 hp sufficient for normal road use and has surprising acceleration due to light weight. Grip is phenomenal, especially with good summer tires, and nothing beats driving with the top down. I put a Magnaflow cat-back on mine and it sounds awesome. The seats are good and have the usual adjustments. Treat the Crossfire with some TLC and you'll get many happy miles out of the vehicle. This is a car for the love of driving without breaking the bank (except for maintenance), and is meant to cruise with someone at your side. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Vehicular Prozac KimPossible , 03/25/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the perfect second car for anyone unless you have knee problems (in which case you shouldn't be getting into ANY sports car). I know a lot of people who also use them as a daily driver, but I don't trust the other people on the roads enough. This is a head turner .... I get so many stares that it is almost embarrassing. Right after I got it, I walked out of a take out place to see a group of people gathered around my car. My heart plummeted - I was sure it had been hit. As it turns out, a crowd of people just wanted to stand around a look at it. That will make you smile every day. Report Abuse