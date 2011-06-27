  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Concorde
  4. Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde
  5. Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Concorde
5(58%)4(17%)3(20%)2(3%)1(2%)
4.3
59 reviews
Write a review
See all Concordes for sale
List Price Estimate
$788 - $1,816
Used Concorde for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I LOVE My Concorde!

Tim, 12/05/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is a wonderful Car ! My only problems ? I bought an extra key . Locks / unlocks only . I mixed up my keys one day . I could not have stolen it if I had tried . It would start for a second then die . Twice . then it disabled totally . It had a hose lak in the radiator . Ran hot . I replaced the hose . added coolant . after it had cooled . Disabled , becaus I left off the radiator cap and tried to start it . I am so impressed with this car ! It has over 156000 miles on it . Runs and performs flawlessly . The trunk lifters are broken . I just don't care I use 2 dowels !!!Works for me would be the whole descpirtion for the whole car . My wife loves it ! Her last car was a Camry . Better!

Report Abuse

No Regrets

WELL PLEASED, 06/19/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car 3.2 L engine with 15,000 miles on the odometer. I now have 93,000 miles on the odometer and just had my first major problem. The AC is not cooling and the vehicle is running hot. My Repair bill will be $1,200, but I think it is well worth it since I have not had any problems in the past. I plan on keeping it another 10 years

Report Abuse

RUN AWAY from a 2.7 Liter SludgeMobile

Former Chrysler Fan, 10/19/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Car was great for the 1st 100000 miles Then at 100k Dreaded SLUDGE problem destroyed the motor I had always maintained the car correctly, with good quality oil but the poor design of the 2.7 liter motor ( small capacity , small oil galleys ) allows sludge to build up and prevent proper engine lubrication. The timing chain broke, and that was all she wrote, valves smashed into pistons, junque! My last Chrysler, as they refused to acknowledge there was a problem with this motor, or offer any warranty support at all . Boo and shame on you Chrysler

Report Abuse

grnman's concorde

Grnman, 03/17/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Love the features such as the self dimming mirrors the on/off botton for the air system, the big back sits.

Report Abuse

my biggest mistake

chigalnomore, 01/25/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I wanted a car loaded that looked good and that is what i got. Too bad the car spent more time with the mechanic that being driven. I less than 2 years repalced radiator , water pump/timing chain twice cooling fan motors, starter, numerous sensors, 3 power window motors fuel pump and engine ocntrol module. I invested 5,000 in parts and repairs on top of the 5800 i spent when i purchased it new Car has been in shop for over 8 weeks with electrical problems and i am hoping to get at least 250. as is. Will never buy a chrysler product again.

Report Abuse
12345...12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Concordes for sale

Related Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles