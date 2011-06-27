Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde Sedan Consumer Reviews
I LOVE My Concorde!
This is a wonderful Car ! My only problems ? I bought an extra key . Locks / unlocks only . I mixed up my keys one day . I could not have stolen it if I had tried . It would start for a second then die . Twice . then it disabled totally . It had a hose lak in the radiator . Ran hot . I replaced the hose . added coolant . after it had cooled . Disabled , becaus I left off the radiator cap and tried to start it . I am so impressed with this car ! It has over 156000 miles on it . Runs and performs flawlessly . The trunk lifters are broken . I just don't care I use 2 dowels !!!Works for me would be the whole descpirtion for the whole car . My wife loves it ! Her last car was a Camry . Better!
No Regrets
I purchased this car 3.2 L engine with 15,000 miles on the odometer. I now have 93,000 miles on the odometer and just had my first major problem. The AC is not cooling and the vehicle is running hot. My Repair bill will be $1,200, but I think it is well worth it since I have not had any problems in the past. I plan on keeping it another 10 years
RUN AWAY from a 2.7 Liter SludgeMobile
Car was great for the 1st 100000 miles Then at 100k Dreaded SLUDGE problem destroyed the motor I had always maintained the car correctly, with good quality oil but the poor design of the 2.7 liter motor ( small capacity , small oil galleys ) allows sludge to build up and prevent proper engine lubrication. The timing chain broke, and that was all she wrote, valves smashed into pistons, junque! My last Chrysler, as they refused to acknowledge there was a problem with this motor, or offer any warranty support at all . Boo and shame on you Chrysler
grnman's concorde
Love the features such as the self dimming mirrors the on/off botton for the air system, the big back sits.
my biggest mistake
I wanted a car loaded that looked good and that is what i got. Too bad the car spent more time with the mechanic that being driven. I less than 2 years repalced radiator , water pump/timing chain twice cooling fan motors, starter, numerous sensors, 3 power window motors fuel pump and engine ocntrol module. I invested 5,000 in parts and repairs on top of the 5800 i spent when i purchased it new Car has been in shop for over 8 weeks with electrical problems and i am hoping to get at least 250. as is. Will never buy a chrysler product again.
Sponsored cars related to the Concorde
Related Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner