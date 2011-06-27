Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde Sedan Consumer Reviews

I LOVE My Concorde! Tim , 12/05/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful Car ! My only problems ? I bought an extra key . Locks / unlocks only . I mixed up my keys one day . I could not have stolen it if I had tried . It would start for a second then die . Twice . then it disabled totally . It had a hose lak in the radiator . Ran hot . I replaced the hose . added coolant . after it had cooled . Disabled , becaus I left off the radiator cap and tried to start it . I am so impressed with this car ! It has over 156000 miles on it . Runs and performs flawlessly . The trunk lifters are broken . I just don't care I use 2 dowels !!!Works for me would be the whole descpirtion for the whole car . My wife loves it ! Her last car was a Camry . Better! Report Abuse

No Regrets WELL PLEASED , 06/19/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this car 3.2 L engine with 15,000 miles on the odometer. I now have 93,000 miles on the odometer and just had my first major problem. The AC is not cooling and the vehicle is running hot. My Repair bill will be $1,200, but I think it is well worth it since I have not had any problems in the past. I plan on keeping it another 10 years

RUN AWAY from a 2.7 Liter SludgeMobile Former Chrysler Fan , 10/19/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Car was great for the 1st 100000 miles Then at 100k Dreaded SLUDGE problem destroyed the motor I had always maintained the car correctly, with good quality oil but the poor design of the 2.7 liter motor ( small capacity , small oil galleys ) allows sludge to build up and prevent proper engine lubrication. The timing chain broke, and that was all she wrote, valves smashed into pistons, junque! My last Chrysler, as they refused to acknowledge there was a problem with this motor, or offer any warranty support at all . Boo and shame on you Chrysler

grnman's concorde Grnman , 03/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Love the features such as the self dimming mirrors the on/off botton for the air system, the big back sits.