  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Concorde
  4. Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Concorde
Overview
See Concorde Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Measurements
Length201.5 in.
Curb weight3376 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Bright White
See Concorde Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles