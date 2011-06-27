  1. Home
Used 1994 Chrysler Concorde Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.8 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length202.8 in.
Curb weight3379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
