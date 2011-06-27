  1. Home
Used 2000 Chrysler Cirrus Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPGno19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.256.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no16/24 mpg
Combined MPGno19
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.0 in.187.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.4.8 in.
Height54.3 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Maximum towing capacityno1000 lbs.
Curb weightno3197 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Agate
  • Silver Fern
