Used 2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8 Consumer Reviews

Skip Toth , 01/27/2018 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very fast,very quick,very high tech duel suspension with track mode,duel transmission auto or stick. Only made 27 of my version.SRT group is great to work with stands behind you and car. Can not get the 300 SRT8 anymore in United States.