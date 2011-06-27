  1. Home
Used 2008 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Better than Old Lexus

THOMAS BEECHUM, 11/09/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my new SRT 8! I have been an owner of a Lexus GS and an Infinity 4.5. They both are Yugo's compared to this. I love the power and fit and finish is great!. Any stoplight drag race is mine from now on. I don't think I'll ever go back to imports

