Used 2008 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Consumer Reviews

THOMAS BEECHUM , 11/09/2007

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my new SRT 8! I have been an owner of a Lexus GS and an Infinity 4.5. They both are Yugo's compared to this. I love the power and fit and finish is great!. Any stoplight drag race is mine from now on. I don't think I'll ever go back to imports