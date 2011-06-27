Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
07 300C A Dream Car
I purchased an Inferno Red 07 300C on August 31st and it a dream. It drives beautifully, and rides just as nice. I got it almsot fully optioned accept for U-Connect and the Rear DVD system. I traded in an 04 PT Turbo and while I was satisfied with that, I am truly satisfied with the 300C. Thank you Chrysler for making such a good product.
Best car I ever had
I leased a 2007 300C AWD after coming off a two year lease on a 2005 Cadillac STS. Best move I ever made. The design, in Inferno Red, is a real head turner. The power and interior comfort can't be matched. With the options I took, I have very feature I could want, at an unbelievable low price.
300 Great Auto
My 300 Touring is a dream car for comfort and styling. The navigation system is a farce. I have a 250 Garmin handheld that is far superior to the $1800 for the navigation system. Alpine is not interested in working to improve or upgrade a very antiquated program disc. I have about 1900 miles on my vehicle and have been getting about 25 on the interstate. Ride is wonderful. Cruise control lever could be changed. Easy to hit it versus the turn signal. Sound system is outstanding. Styling is fantastic. Overall I am very please except for the navigation system.
New Owner Driving Experience
The vehicle is a beautiful car and I have received numerous compliments from young and older people both. The car drives well and my 250 HP engine performs good. Vehicle is very roomy. Visibility is not terrific but with time and extra effort you learn the blind spots and how to compensate & can drive safely and with ease. The vehicle is quiet and comfortable. The power heated mirrors are really nice. I like having the Electronic Stability and Anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes.
My favorite car I've ever owned!
I love my new 300c from it's classy looks to it's wonderful ride. The power gives a real sense of confidence on the road when the need to accelerate quickly presents itself. The interior is so comfortable. I love all the automatic features you can set such as the headlights and the wipers. The navigation system is great. The Boston Acoustic sound system has high quality sound. After driving SUVs for 10 years, I was concerned I would feel cramped in a sedan. Not so in the 300, the interior is quite roomy and there is lots of leg room. The trunk is quite spacious as well.
