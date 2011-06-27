Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

07 300C A Dream Car Ben , 10/05/2006 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I purchased an Inferno Red 07 300C on August 31st and it a dream. It drives beautifully, and rides just as nice. I got it almsot fully optioned accept for U-Connect and the Rear DVD system. I traded in an 04 PT Turbo and while I was satisfied with that, I am truly satisfied with the 300C. Thank you Chrysler for making such a good product. Report Abuse

Best car I ever had Hyman Arbesfeld , 12/31/2006 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I leased a 2007 300C AWD after coming off a two year lease on a 2005 Cadillac STS. Best move I ever made. The design, in Inferno Red, is a real head turner. The power and interior comfort can't be matched. With the options I took, I have very feature I could want, at an unbelievable low price.

300 Great Auto mjp , 10/26/2006 27 of 29 people found this review helpful My 300 Touring is a dream car for comfort and styling. The navigation system is a farce. I have a 250 Garmin handheld that is far superior to the $1800 for the navigation system. Alpine is not interested in working to improve or upgrade a very antiquated program disc. I have about 1900 miles on my vehicle and have been getting about 25 on the interstate. Ride is wonderful. Cruise control lever could be changed. Easy to hit it versus the turn signal. Sound system is outstanding. Styling is fantastic. Overall I am very please except for the navigation system.

New Owner Driving Experience Louise , 12/12/2006 17 of 18 people found this review helpful The vehicle is a beautiful car and I have received numerous compliments from young and older people both. The car drives well and my 250 HP engine performs good. Vehicle is very roomy. Visibility is not terrific but with time and extra effort you learn the blind spots and how to compensate & can drive safely and with ease. The vehicle is quiet and comfortable. The power heated mirrors are really nice. I like having the Electronic Stability and Anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes.