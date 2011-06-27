Used 2017 Chrysler 200 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
200 Sedan
Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$31,934*
Total Cash Price
$17,207
C Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,892*
Total Cash Price
$23,112
C Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,144*
Total Cash Price
$23,787
S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,205*
Total Cash Price
$23,281
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$32,560*
Total Cash Price
$17,545
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,397*
Total Cash Price
$24,462
S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$31,308*
Total Cash Price
$16,870
S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,378*
Total Cash Price
$19,063
C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,822*
Total Cash Price
$20,919
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,257*
Total Cash Price
$20,075
Limited Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$31,308*
Total Cash Price
$16,870
C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,327*
Total Cash Price
$22,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$895
|$4,218
|Maintenance
|$363
|$1,901
|$570
|$1,006
|$1,502
|$5,343
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,111
|Financing
|$925
|$745
|$551
|$345
|$124
|$2,690
|Depreciation
|$4,040
|$1,651
|$1,452
|$1,287
|$1,156
|$9,587
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,577
|$6,844
|$5,257
|$5,471
|$5,784
|$31,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan C Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,665
|Maintenance
|$488
|$2,554
|$766
|$1,351
|$2,018
|$7,176
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,267
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,492
|Financing
|$1,243
|$1,000
|$740
|$463
|$167
|$3,613
|Depreciation
|$5,427
|$2,218
|$1,951
|$1,729
|$1,552
|$12,877
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,520
|$9,193
|$7,061
|$7,349
|$7,769
|$42,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan C Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$5,830
|Maintenance
|$502
|$2,628
|$788
|$1,390
|$2,077
|$7,386
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,304
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,535
|Financing
|$1,279
|$1,029
|$761
|$477
|$172
|$3,718
|Depreciation
|$5,585
|$2,283
|$2,008
|$1,779
|$1,598
|$13,253
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,857
|$9,461
|$7,267
|$7,563
|$7,996
|$44,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$5,706
|Maintenance
|$491
|$2,572
|$771
|$1,361
|$2,033
|$7,228
|Repairs
|$417
|$607
|$708
|$825
|$963
|$3,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,277
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,503
|Financing
|$1,252
|$1,007
|$745
|$466
|$168
|$3,639
|Depreciation
|$5,466
|$2,234
|$1,965
|$1,742
|$1,564
|$12,971
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,604
|$9,260
|$7,113
|$7,402
|$7,826
|$43,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$370
|$1,939
|$581
|$1,025
|$1,532
|$5,448
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$962
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,133
|Financing
|$943
|$759
|$562
|$352
|$127
|$2,742
|Depreciation
|$4,119
|$1,684
|$1,481
|$1,312
|$1,178
|$9,775
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,745
|$6,978
|$5,360
|$5,579
|$5,898
|$32,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,272
|$5,996
|Maintenance
|$516
|$2,703
|$811
|$1,430
|$2,136
|$7,595
|Repairs
|$438
|$638
|$744
|$867
|$1,012
|$3,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,341
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,315
|$1,059
|$783
|$490
|$177
|$3,824
|Depreciation
|$5,743
|$2,348
|$2,065
|$1,830
|$1,643
|$13,629
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,193
|$9,730
|$7,473
|$7,778
|$8,223
|$45,397
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$356
|$1,864
|$559
|$986
|$1,473
|$5,238
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$925
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,089
|Financing
|$907
|$730
|$540
|$338
|$122
|$2,637
|Depreciation
|$3,961
|$1,619
|$1,424
|$1,262
|$1,133
|$9,399
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,409
|$6,710
|$5,154
|$5,364
|$5,671
|$31,308
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$906
|$933
|$962
|$991
|$4,673
|Maintenance
|$402
|$2,106
|$632
|$1,114
|$1,664
|$5,919
|Repairs
|$341
|$497
|$580
|$676
|$789
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,231
|Financing
|$1,025
|$825
|$610
|$382
|$138
|$2,980
|Depreciation
|$4,476
|$1,829
|$1,609
|$1,426
|$1,280
|$10,621
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$7,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,502
|$7,582
|$5,824
|$6,061
|$6,408
|$35,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$5,127
|Maintenance
|$441
|$2,311
|$693
|$1,223
|$1,827
|$6,495
|Repairs
|$374
|$546
|$636
|$742
|$866
|$3,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,350
|Financing
|$1,125
|$905
|$670
|$419
|$151
|$3,270
|Depreciation
|$4,912
|$2,008
|$1,766
|$1,565
|$1,405
|$11,655
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,427
|$8,320
|$6,391
|$6,651
|$7,032
|$38,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$4,921
|Maintenance
|$424
|$2,218
|$665
|$1,173
|$1,753
|$6,233
|Repairs
|$359
|$524
|$610
|$712
|$831
|$3,036
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,101
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,296
|Financing
|$1,079
|$869
|$643
|$402
|$145
|$3,138
|Depreciation
|$4,714
|$1,927
|$1,695
|$1,502
|$1,348
|$11,185
|Fuel
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$7,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,007
|$7,985
|$6,133
|$6,383
|$6,748
|$37,257
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan Limited Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$356
|$1,864
|$559
|$986
|$1,473
|$5,238
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$925
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,089
|Financing
|$907
|$730
|$540
|$338
|$122
|$2,637
|Depreciation
|$3,961
|$1,619
|$1,424
|$1,262
|$1,133
|$9,399
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,409
|$6,710
|$5,154
|$5,364
|$5,671
|$31,308
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 200 Sedan C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,158
|$5,458
|Maintenance
|$470
|$2,460
|$738
|$1,302
|$1,944
|$6,914
|Repairs
|$399
|$581
|$677
|$789
|$921
|$3,367
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,221
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,437
|Financing
|$1,197
|$964
|$713
|$446
|$161
|$3,481
|Depreciation
|$5,229
|$2,137
|$1,880
|$1,666
|$1,496
|$12,407
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,602
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,752
|$8,262
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,100
|$8,857
|$6,803
|$7,080
|$7,486
|$41,327
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 200
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chrysler 200 in Virginia is:not available
