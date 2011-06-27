Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
200 Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$28,160*
Total Cash Price
$11,182
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$28,723*
Total Cash Price
$11,406
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,579*
Total Cash Price
$15,319
S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,706*
Total Cash Price
$15,767
C 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,861*
Total Cash Price
$15,431
C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$29,286*
Total Cash Price
$11,629
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 200 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$4,157
|Maintenance
|$545
|$955
|$205
|$2,050
|$1,515
|$5,270
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$629
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$793
|Financing
|$601
|$484
|$358
|$224
|$81
|$1,748
|Depreciation
|$2,934
|$1,207
|$1,062
|$941
|$845
|$6,989
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,085
|$5,193
|$4,322
|$6,076
|$5,484
|$28,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 200 Sedan S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$822
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$4,240
|Maintenance
|$556
|$974
|$209
|$2,091
|$1,545
|$5,375
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$642
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$809
|Financing
|$613
|$494
|$365
|$228
|$83
|$1,783
|Depreciation
|$2,993
|$1,231
|$1,083
|$960
|$862
|$7,129
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,227
|$5,297
|$4,408
|$6,198
|$5,594
|$28,723
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 200 Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,207
|$5,695
|Maintenance
|$747
|$1,308
|$281
|$2,809
|$2,076
|$7,220
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,086
|Financing
|$823
|$663
|$490
|$307
|$111
|$2,395
|Depreciation
|$4,020
|$1,654
|$1,455
|$1,289
|$1,158
|$9,575
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,706
|$7,114
|$5,921
|$8,324
|$7,513
|$38,579
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 200 Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$5,861
|Maintenance
|$768
|$1,347
|$289
|$2,891
|$2,136
|$7,431
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$887
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,118
|Financing
|$847
|$682
|$505
|$316
|$114
|$2,465
|Depreciation
|$4,137
|$1,702
|$1,497
|$1,327
|$1,191
|$9,854
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,990
|$7,322
|$6,094
|$8,567
|$7,732
|$39,706
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 200 Sedan C 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,112
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,216
|$5,737
|Maintenance
|$752
|$1,318
|$283
|$2,829
|$2,091
|$7,273
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$868
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,094
|Financing
|$829
|$668
|$494
|$309
|$112
|$2,412
|Depreciation
|$4,049
|$1,666
|$1,466
|$1,299
|$1,166
|$9,645
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,777
|$7,166
|$5,964
|$8,385
|$7,568
|$38,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 200 Sedan C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$890
|$916
|$4,323
|Maintenance
|$567
|$993
|$213
|$2,132
|$1,576
|$5,481
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$654
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$825
|Financing
|$625
|$503
|$372
|$233
|$84
|$1,818
|Depreciation
|$3,051
|$1,255
|$1,104
|$979
|$879
|$7,269
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,368
|$5,401
|$4,495
|$6,319
|$5,703
|$29,286
Learn about the 2015 200
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chrysler 200 in Virginia is:not available
