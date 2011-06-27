Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Not a bad deal on a fun car petworthian , 04/07/2015 Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought a leftover 2013 Touring convertible with the 3.6-litre engine in February 2015 for a great price. I only have 2000 miles on it, so I can't comment on reliability. The powertrain is a gem - the Pentastar V6 is smooth and powerful and emits a nice thrum when accelerating, and the 6-speed transmission eagerly serves up downshifts. Fuel economy is so-so - 16 MPG around town and 29-30 MPG on a trip. The interior is impressively quiet with the soft top up - as quiet as many conventional sedans I've driven. My only complaint is the front seating - the lumbar bulge is much too big and much too high, which means I have to recline the seat, and the leg room is a bit skimpy for tall drivers. Report Abuse

Very Impressed & Pleased with my 2013 Chrysler 200 Patricia , 10/08/2015 S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Purchased this car Sept 19th.2015,,,,,first of all, I never knew what it really had til after the first week. when I saw the car it was love at first site. sunroof leather all pwr everything. baby blue, new tires, 35,000plus miles. 3.6 v6l engine, etc...interior leather is awesome with heated seats both driver and passenger. the stereo system is boom box fantastic. the tires are new, but they keep reading differently. I'm guessing it could be the weather or condition of the roads. the gas is about 19 mpg city, and 22 hwy. its not bad, the a/c works great. the sunroof is fun. the trunk space is pretty big. If you have sorta big feet it can hit the hood release easy,,, but okay here it is. it rained on Monday,and I barely went threw a puddle going about 40. it scared the life out of me. my steering wheel went back and forth like crazy sideways with the puddle. gotta stay away from that for safety!!! but i'm In Vegas hardly ever rains! in 5yrs,i'll be giving this car to my daughter for school if she keeps good grades!!! You wont be sorry for this purchase that's for sure,,,enjoy!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I own a 2013 Chrysler 200 I own this vehicle , 02/25/2020 S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 1st of all there is no trunk area for you to place anything but small bags. You have to take the tire off to replace the battery. You have to take the front bumper off to change the headlight in the vehicle. It's a nice car and a nice ride but what a hassle to have to do any repairs Report Abuse

An upgrade to my previous 08 Sebring Hardtop vert Steinar Andersen , 07/22/2018 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I previously had a silver/grey 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring Hardtop convertible (with most of the Limited's options). So upgrading to a red/cream 2013 200 Limited Hardtop convertible was pretty straight forward (all controls and features are basically the same). Except, the 200's materials are much nicer than the previous Sebring's plastic finishes. The 200's 3.6 Pentastar/6 speed tranny combination (with autostick) was a pleasant surprise compared to the previous 2.7/4 speed tranny combination from 2008. No more hunting of gears while on hilly terrain with the 200. The entertainment/gps system was also slightly improved and unlike the manufacturers constant need to further complicate infotainment systems (I have a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica that has a HUGE manual needed to find everything for its infotainment system), the 730 stereo has enough fun features without being overly complicated. The 200 also rides quieter. The cherry red exterior and cream interior is a striking color combination, and looks nicer than most other convertibles. The hardtop feature of the convertible is what wins with me due to better security, quieter ride, and the ability to drive in the winter without worries of the snow load during storms (only the Volvo and VW Eos had this feature but like the 200 convertible, they also no longer manufacture a hardtop convertible anymore).... otherwise, I'd have looked at the Mustang or Camaro convertible. Unfortunately, Chrysler stopped making these Hardtop convertibles in 2015.... so I bought this used 2013 to last me another 15 years as there is nothing being sold now or on the horizon that compares. The 2013 is the epitome of the three and a half generations of the Sebring/200 convertibles (1996-2014), and unless Chrysler starts making another one..... all I can say to the person looking for a good used convertible, is to buy a good example of a 2013/2014 200 Limited or S Hardtop convertible. You won't be sorry (just make sure you get an extended bumper to bumper warranty for piece of mind). I bought this one with 96,250 miles for $13,250 (including the 5 yr/60,000 mile "premium" warranty)...... and I consider it the best buy out there for a hardtop convertible. Bar none. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse