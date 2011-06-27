Used 2012 Chrysler 200 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Surprisingly good!
I was looking for something fun, good mileage, comfy, you know, everything for a good price. I was looking for a convertible to replace my current Euro Special. I heard and saw good reviews for the 200, took it for a test drive and was sold. So far, very pleased!
averaged- not the quality I was expecting
I actually sought this car out; it was everything I was looking for. I purchased my 2012 200 Limited convertible in April 2015 with under 30,000 miles on it for $21,800.00 (a bit over priced but at the time I was ok with it). We test drove it at high speed on the highway, with top down and up, as a driver and a passenger. Since we travel one of the top things I was looking/listening for was noise, and the only noise at the time was a small wind coming through the rear driver’s side window- I decided to deal with it since it wasn’t in my ear as a passenger, proving I’m not unreasonable. Then the fun began. I used to have a 2008 Mercury Sable Premier, so I was spoiled. Even though they were both priced at almost $30,000 new, the 200 has nothing on the Sable. I have had several issues since buying it and after several trips to the dealer I’m left with ‘It’s normal’. The top squeaks when it’s up, sometimes worse than others and after a rain I can NOT put my windows down without a flood of water coming in… consistently. Not drips, a flood. The drives side window would catch on the trim but they adjusted that. I have a bad wind noise in the car now, not sure where the hell that came from but… IT’S NORMAL, so they say! During this process I had been emailing Chrysler and they were getting back to me and following up regularly. After I got the final exam done on the car with the same ‘it’s normal for a convertible’ I then responded to Chrysler telling them I expected more from a 30,000.00 car. They did talk to the dealership and agreed… here’s a quote. “ they drove your vehicle and found the noise was the air rush on the outside of that car that would be due to it being a convertible. It is a normal noise. He stated you may experience a creek noise as it will move due to it being a convertible. They found no water or air leaks. He stated there is nothing wrong with the vehicle. He stated the body shop adjusted the windows. Some water will come in when the windows are put down. This is a normal condition when dealing with a convertible sports top. After thoroughly reviewing your request and the files on this matter, we respectfully concur with the decision rendered by the dealership.” So I’ve owned a hard top and a soft top, the hard top was a Mercedes so I can let that slide but the soft top was either 96’ or 97’ Sebring. I wanted a better car and a quieter car which is why I got the hard top AND the Limited. What a waste of money! I could have spent less money and got the same quality. Other issues: Delay in transmission- after you accelerate then let off the gas it will hesitates and drag back down. I was also told this is normal. Uncomfortable- even if it’s listed as ‘premium’ leather. Navigation- Pain in the butt to use. Gas millage- not so good I wish it had memory seats and retractable gas peddle (I'm, only 4'11") Pro's: Drives nice, little actual 'road noise', takes bumps well Tight steering Looks nice Heat and air work well Heated seats go up the back
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Only looks pretty
Had this car for 3 years. Things fall off this car! Plastic parts,hoses,front bumper...bumper snaps back in, though. Cheap plastic accessory parts that break off. Rubber seals popping out around windows and convertible roof. Windshield seal is separating, causing floors to be wet. Infamous water in the dash from ac. Ac fan is now making noise. Dash lights flicker on and off. Rear tires continue to have cupping, despite alignment. There is a whistling sound when windows are up, probably another faulty seal. Power windows USUALLY work. If you are a smoker, there is no way to crack windows in the rain without interior doors getting soaked. Extremely windy when roof is down. Have to take off tires and other stuff to replace headlights. Finally found the battery! Have to take off tire to get to it. Really? I feel that all the great technology went into the engine and the sound system/computer (which is actually impressive) but no where else. Very cheaply built, probably why it was listed as the most affordable convertible. The car is a beast,very disappointing :/
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2012 Chrysler 200 convertible
This car worries me.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
undervalued
Worth more than I paid for it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 200
Related Used 2012 Chrysler 200 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner