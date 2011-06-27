Used 2012 Chrysler 200 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Lorri C , 10/28/2015 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I actually sought this car out; it was everything I was looking for. I purchased my 2012 200 Limited convertible in April 2015 with under 30,000 miles on it for $21,800.00 (a bit over priced but at the time I was ok with it). We test drove it at high speed on the highway, with top down and up, as a driver and a passenger. Since we travel one of the top things I was looking/listening for was noise, and the only noise at the time was a small wind coming through the rear driver’s side window- I decided to deal with it since it wasn’t in my ear as a passenger, proving I’m not unreasonable. Then the fun began. I used to have a 2008 Mercury Sable Premier, so I was spoiled. Even though they were both priced at almost $30,000 new, the 200 has nothing on the Sable. I have had several issues since buying it and after several trips to the dealer I’m left with ‘It’s normal’. The top squeaks when it’s up, sometimes worse than others and after a rain I can NOT put my windows down without a flood of water coming in… consistently. Not drips, a flood. The drives side window would catch on the trim but they adjusted that. I have a bad wind noise in the car now, not sure where the hell that came from but… IT’S NORMAL, so they say! During this process I had been emailing Chrysler and they were getting back to me and following up regularly. After I got the final exam done on the car with the same ‘it’s normal for a convertible’ I then responded to Chrysler telling them I expected more from a 30,000.00 car. They did talk to the dealership and agreed… here’s a quote. “ they drove your vehicle and found the noise was the air rush on the outside of that car that would be due to it being a convertible. It is a normal noise. He stated you may experience a creek noise as it will move due to it being a convertible. They found no water or air leaks. He stated there is nothing wrong with the vehicle. He stated the body shop adjusted the windows. Some water will come in when the windows are put down. This is a normal condition when dealing with a convertible sports top. After thoroughly reviewing your request and the files on this matter, we respectfully concur with the decision rendered by the dealership.” So I’ve owned a hard top and a soft top, the hard top was a Mercedes so I can let that slide but the soft top was either 96’ or 97’ Sebring. I wanted a better car and a quieter car which is why I got the hard top AND the Limited. What a waste of money! I could have spent less money and got the same quality. Other issues: Delay in transmission- after you accelerate then let off the gas it will hesitates and drag back down. I was also told this is normal. Uncomfortable- even if it’s listed as ‘premium’ leather. Navigation- Pain in the butt to use. Gas millage- not so good I wish it had memory seats and retractable gas peddle (I'm, only 4'11") Pro's: Drives nice, little actual 'road noise', takes bumps well Tight steering Looks nice Heat and air work well Heated seats go up the back