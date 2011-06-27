Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Bought it with 2800 miles on it. Happy in Kentucky , 07/26/2015 S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Purchased it with only 2800 miles on it and it was three years old. I average about six hundred miles a week and the mileage averages 26 to 27, city and highway. 29.9 highway only. Brakes have squeaked in reverse since I've owned it. Torque steer is really bad, you kick it you had better have a grip on the steering wheel. I've only had one warranty issue, the paint on the aluminum hood is bubbling. Dealer was great Chrysler is going to replace and paint a new hood for it. It's a blast to drive and is way more comfortable than the new ones, I've rented a couple of them for work and have issue getting in and out of them without bumping my head. The biggest thing to get used to is the visibility from it being a rag top. The windshield sits a bit too low. But so far I'm happy with it. So now with 79,000 miles on it I'm still quite pleased. Now at 130,000 miles and still going strong. No issues to date, just regular maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Try one, you'll like it! baldude , 02/28/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Just bought a 200 Limited after having a Sebring Limited for 5 years and this is a much nicer car. All the plastic interior is gone or at least covered in what seems like real padded leather. The interior is BEAUTIFUL! The Pentastar V-6 is great, lots of power on the freeway, better then my son's 2010 Challenger. There are what seems like a zillion controls inside between the steering wheel and dash but it's well thought out and fairly intuitive. That said, I have yet to remote start the car and not have the alarm go off when I open the door. Report Abuse

Miraculous wreck results Ms Satisfied , 05/07/2016 Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I have owned my 200 for 4 years and LOVE LOVE LOVE her. Recently I was involved in a 3 car accident where an aggressive driver hit another vehicle head on and spun. His vehicle spun right into the front driver side of my baby. She stopped him dead in his tracks and threw out a pillow for my upper body to rest into. When all is said and done, my baby will be totaled but when I see the pictures of what she took at 60 miles per hour on a surface street I am amazed I walked away with just minor bruising. Chrysler made a vehicle that not only is sophisticated looking, fun to drive, but can save your life. They have built a very sturdy reliable vehicle. I would buy one for my mom, my child and myself any day of the week. I AM IMPRESSED!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You have to drive this car! Beautiful car...great price! luvmy200car , 03/04/2011 17 of 19 people found this review helpful This is an amazing car! It's beautiful both inside and out and is a real head turner! I've only had mine a week, but took it in to have SkyLink installed & several service guys gathered around it and got in to sit in it. I came out of the office and one of them asked me, "Have you seen our new 200?". I said, "that's mine".:-) The interior on the 200 Limited is very classy! You've got fingertip controls on the steering wheel and Chrysler did a great job with the symmetrical design of the dash and instrument panel. No dull square stuff. Very nice interior lighting. You've got the Chrysler signature quartz clock in the middle of the dash. Both the interior and exterior are exquisite. Report Abuse