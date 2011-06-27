  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Volt
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Volt
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Chevrolet Volt Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Volt
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,280
See Volt Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG93
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,280
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,280
EPA Combined MPGe93 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.3 gal.
Combined MPG93
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,280
Base engine typeHybrid
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,280
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,280
Premium Trim Packageyes
Rear Camera and Park Assist Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,280
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,280
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,280
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,280
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,280
premium clothyes
Front head room37.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,280
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
fixed with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,280
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17" 5-spoke Forged Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,280
Front track61.2 in.
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight3781 lbs.
Gross weight4533 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,280
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Viridian Joule Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Ceramic White Accents, leather
  • Light Neutral w/Dark Accents, leather
  • Jet Black w/Ceramic White Accents, premium cloth
  • Jet Black/Green w/Dark Accents, leather
  • Jet Black w/Dark Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,280
All season tiresyes
P215/55R17 93H tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,280
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Volt Inventory

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Volt info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles