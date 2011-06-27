  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425/600 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3838 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1457 lbs.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bronzemist Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
