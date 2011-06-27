  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Venture
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(97)
Appraise this car

2003 Chevrolet Venture Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike ride and handling, power sliding doors, eight-passenger seating option, available DVD entertainment system.
  • Flimsy modular seats, poor interior fit and finish, coarse engine character, mixed crash test results.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Chevrolet Venture for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,347 - $2,194
Used Venture for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its age, the Venture benefits from continual improvement. Not terribly refined, but loaded with value, the Chevy Venture is a solid minivan.

2003 Highlights

The Venture remains relatively unchanged for 2003. Base vans now have additional color options but many previously standard features are now optional to keep prices down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Venture.

5(44%)
4(30%)
3(13%)
2(9%)
1(4%)
4.0
97 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 97 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tail lights and headlights
sherrington,12/15/2013
I see numerous complaints about tail lights and headlights for the Venture here. I've had and cured both issues. The brake lights burn out becuase of water collecting in the tail light assembly. The seals are unable to keep it out at highways speeds. Drill a 1/4 inch hole in the bottom of the tail light assembly to drain water out. Be sure and drill through the bottom bulb chamber as well. Headlights come filled with nitrogen. Don't as why. If the nitrogen leaks out they will fog up. You can change the bulbs without draining the nitrogen, but a new head light assmebly is available online for about the cost of a new bulb. That said, my Venture is reliable, comfortable and roomy.
Reliable Van, Some Mechanical Probelms
akk050708,02/05/2014
I bought my van in 2010 with 100,000 miles on it already. Here it is Feb.2014 and I have put almost 71,000 miles on it. When I bought it, it had a transmission slipping problem. I drive it daily with this problem & as long as you don't gun it at a dead stop, & give it time to shift from reverse to drive it doesn't slip. But does have tranny issues. I have also had my ABS go out at about 140,000 miles. I still can drive it daily & has never failed me even with those issues. I have had some break repairs done, but other than that it's been regular routine maintenance. I would buy this van again if they had newer models. It's been extremely reliable, never stranded me & my family.
Chevy Venture 2003
angelam1,10/01/2012
I own the car and it now has 204,000 miles on it. I am so attached I am finding it hard to buy another. I love the van, lifetime repairs have cost about 500.00, which isn't bad. 2 cons to the car, heater isn't the best, doesn't get as hot as other brands I have road in and doesn't blow strong. Electrical system has always had a querk. If I change one light thats out (tail or blinker) another one will go out after. I have spoke to other owners with the same problem. But with all that, it still has been very reliable, great in the snow, reliable, love it!
not bad
thisguy3,09/05/2012
Recived this car with 95000 miles from family member, and have a mostly possitive experience. The V6 has plenty of low end torque, so much that we used to use it as a pickup for lumber and things, steering has very good feel for a minivan, although is a bit heavy at low speeds, and is fairly comfortable.
See all 97 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Venture
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2003 Chevrolet Venture

Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture is offered in the following submodels: Venture Minivan. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LS Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LS AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Warner Bros. Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Warner Bros. AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Ventures are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Venture for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Ventures you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Venture for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,663.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,722.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Venture for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,682.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,714.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Venture?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Venture lease specials

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles