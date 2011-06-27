Used 2003 Chevrolet Venture Minivan Consumer Reviews
Tail lights and headlights
I see numerous complaints about tail lights and headlights for the Venture here. I've had and cured both issues. The brake lights burn out becuase of water collecting in the tail light assembly. The seals are unable to keep it out at highways speeds. Drill a 1/4 inch hole in the bottom of the tail light assembly to drain water out. Be sure and drill through the bottom bulb chamber as well. Headlights come filled with nitrogen. Don't as why. If the nitrogen leaks out they will fog up. You can change the bulbs without draining the nitrogen, but a new head light assmebly is available online for about the cost of a new bulb. That said, my Venture is reliable, comfortable and roomy.
Reliable Van, Some Mechanical Probelms
I bought my van in 2010 with 100,000 miles on it already. Here it is Feb.2014 and I have put almost 71,000 miles on it. When I bought it, it had a transmission slipping problem. I drive it daily with this problem & as long as you don't gun it at a dead stop, & give it time to shift from reverse to drive it doesn't slip. But does have tranny issues. I have also had my ABS go out at about 140,000 miles. I still can drive it daily & has never failed me even with those issues. I have had some break repairs done, but other than that it's been regular routine maintenance. I would buy this van again if they had newer models. It's been extremely reliable, never stranded me & my family.
Chevy Venture 2003
I own the car and it now has 204,000 miles on it. I am so attached I am finding it hard to buy another. I love the van, lifetime repairs have cost about 500.00, which isn't bad. 2 cons to the car, heater isn't the best, doesn't get as hot as other brands I have road in and doesn't blow strong. Electrical system has always had a querk. If I change one light thats out (tail or blinker) another one will go out after. I have spoke to other owners with the same problem. But with all that, it still has been very reliable, great in the snow, reliable, love it!
not bad
Recived this car with 95000 miles from family member, and have a mostly possitive experience. The V6 has plenty of low end torque, so much that we used to use it as a pickup for lumber and things, steering has very good feel for a minivan, although is a bit heavy at low speeds, and is fairly comfortable.
Decent Car
Bought this car new. Now has 112,000 miles on it. Only major repair was the manifold gasket, but GM covered this. Outside of normal maintenance, no other issues. Steady performer and still idles as smooth as when bought. I expect to run this to 200,000 miles.
