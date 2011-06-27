  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/575 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,250
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,250
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,250
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,250
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4233 lbs.
Gross weight5842 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1609 lbs.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Desert Brown Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, cloth
  • Cashmere, cloth
  • Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Medium Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,250
P225/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,250
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
Integrated stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
