Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Trax
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Torque148 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,600
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Cargo Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,600
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Power Sliding Sunroofyes
Accessory Carrier Mountyes
18" Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheelsyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Maximum cargo capacity48.4 cu.ft.
Length167.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume111.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.6 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Exterior Colors
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Orange Burst Metallic
  • Crimson Metalllic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leatherette
  • Jet Black/Light Ash Gray, leatherette
  • Jet Black/Brandy, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,600
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
